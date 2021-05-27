Gunthorpe gymnast Jake determined to bounce back after Olympic disappointment

Jake Jarman competes in the high bar competition during the Men's all-around final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini Getty Images).

Jarman’s dreams have not been entirely dashed as he’s been named as a reserve for the four-man squad so he could yet make the long trip to Japan in August.

There are three reserves who will train at Lilleshall alongside those who have been selected and if a replacement is needed one will step up based on performances in the training camp.

Double Olympic champion, Max Whitlock MBE, will lead the British challenge in Tokyo, and will be joined by current world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, current British all-around champion James Hall and 2021 European medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Jarman (19) missed out despite a fine display in the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland earlier this year.

Tony Jarman, Jake’s father, said: “Being selected as a reserve is still a fantastic achievement.

“Both Jake & his coach Ben Howells are proud of what they have achieved.

“At just 19 he has such an outstanding opportunity for success and he remains very positive about the future.

“The learning experience through the qualification process, being chosen as a reserve and being involved within the Olympic squad will stand him well for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“Jake’s target now are the World Championships, which are also being held in Japan in October. There will be events in between, but with COVID the schedule is still in flux.”

Jarman is a member of the Huntingdon Gym Club which includes Peterborough’s Olympic champion Louis Smith among its alumni.

Jarman leapfrogged many more experienced gymnasts to make GB’s European Championship side.