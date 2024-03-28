Great Grantham Grand Prix results for Deepings Swimming Club

The Deepings SC 11 year-old boys team at the Grantham Grand Prix.

​Every swimmer competing achieved at least one PB from their three races against some of the strongest clubs in Lincolnshire.

Stars of the round were Oliver Clarke, competing in the 12 years boys/open, who came first in the 50m breaststroke (39.59) and the 200m individual medley (2.53.96 PB) and fourth in the 50m freestyle (32.99), and, in the 9 years girls age group, Aoife Hickey was first in the 50m backstroke (46.22 PB) and third overall in the 50m butterfly (50.01 PB) and the 200m freestyle (3.27.68 PB).

There were other notable performances in the 11 years girls age group with strong swims from Lottie Ava Flatters in the 50m butterfly (fourth, 39.63, PB) and 200m freestyle (fifth, 2.52.86), and Annabel Shepherd, also in the 50m butterfly (fifth, 40.25 PB) and 200m freestyle (sixth 2.58.21), while Millie Edwards added to a great set of 200m freestyle results for the age group with an eighth place finish and a new PB of 3.05.26.

The Deepings SC 11 year old girls team at Grantham.

Iona Brewster picked up a hat-trick of PBs, while PB doubles were achieved by Lucy Jenkinson, Sophie Perkins, Maya Pascan, Millie Edwards, Caitlynn Edmeades, Amelia Hunt, Annabel Hatcher Brennan, Grace Wade, Cameron Milne and Toby Brown.

Other PBs were recorded by...

12 years girls: Olivia King, Penny-Wren Burley.

11 years girls: Lottie Ava Flatters, Annabel Shepherd.

11 years boys/open: William Cash.

Clarke is second overall after two rounds of the 11 years boys open series, while Hickey is third in the 9 years girls event. Brennan is currently sixth in this section.

Shepherd is joint fourth in the 11 year girls competition and Edmeades is joint sixth in the 10 year girls category.

Deepings Swim Club head coach Sam Peroo said: “It was really nice to see so many of our new swimmers taking the plunge! The swimmers gave their all and I am so proud of them.”