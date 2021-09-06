Great chance for Peterborough Sports to make further FA Cup progress, tough tie for Stamford and an outstanding home draw for Spalding

Jim Stevenson (right) and Maniche Sani celebrate the former's winning goal in the FA Cup tie against Haringey. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports beat Isthmian Premier Division high-fliers Haringey Borough in the first qualifying round on Saturday (September 4). Great Wakering are currently bottom of the Isthmian North Division having lost all three of their league games so far.

Stamford AFC have been handed a tough draw at National North League side Telford United and Spalding United have a plum tie at home to Kettering Town, also of the National North League.

Non-league clubs must get through four qualifying rounds to reach the FA Cup first round proper.

Wisbech Town bowed out in the first qualifying round yesterday. They went down 1-0 at Baldock.