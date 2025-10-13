'Granite' Gray's barely believable run of form continued with a sixth in seven events
Gray has now won six of his last seven tournaments, a stunning achievement in a sport known for volatile results.
Gray beat friend and former Ultimate Pool Professional Lewis Roberts from Stamford 8-3 in the final, after the players had decided to split the prize money and play for the title and trophy. Both took home £625.
Gray should really have lost in the first round to Cambridgeshire’s Rich Shipton. He was 4-1 down in a race to 6 when Shipton missed a golden chance to make it 5-1. And Gray looked beaten in a deciding frame until Shipton ran out of position late into a simple clearance.
Gray improved to beat Farnborough’s Allan Gomez 6-1, Stroud’s Iain Crockett 6-3, Pete Mullaney from Norwich 7-5 and Andy Williams from Gloucestershire 7-3 to reach the final. Mullaney and Williams are also former Ultimate Pool professionals.
Roberts had beaten Bourne’s Jason Bates 6-3 in his last-16 tie.
The win confirmed Gray’s status as the number one over 40 player on the tour despite playing English pool seriously for just four years.
The 52 year-old is next in action in the big IRPT Amateur Championship event at the Castle Sports Lounge in Tamworth in a fortnight when 128 players will compete for the £3,200 winner’s purse.