'Granite' Gray was great as he delivered the best performance of his pool career to claim £1,200 first prize

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
Mark Gray (left).placeholder image
Mark Gray (left).
Mark ‘Granite’ Gray delivered the best performance of his English pool career to win an International Rules Tour event in Weston Super Mare.

The Bourne Snooker Club professional – and former Mosconi Cup 9-ball pool player – won 55 frames and lost just 13 on his way to his second title from three ranking events this season. He finished second in the other one and tops the tour rankings ahead of event four in Newcastle Under Lyme later this year.

Most of the frames Gray dropped occured in a high class final against Peter Mullaney from Norwich. Gray was 3-1 down and then 6-3 up before Mullaney rattled off three frames in a row to force a decider which the local man won with a pressure clearance to claim the £1,200 first prize.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gray’s performance level peaked with a 6-2 semi-final win over Ultimate Pool pro Dylan Leary. He had won his quarter final 6-0 and his games in the last 16, last 32 and last 64 all by 5-1 margins.

A full entry of 128 top players took part with Gray winning six of his seven group matches 3-0. He won the other one 3-2 to qualify for the knockout stages as group leader.

Gray said: “In the 3 years I’ve been playing English pool this was by far and away my best performance from start to finish. To win 2 out of 3 events and to also have a runners-up finish is amazing as this tour is so tough with 2 Ultimate Pool Pros playing on it and another Pro that plays from the IPA Tour!

"It’s great therefore to be the number one ranked player.”

Related topics:Ultimate Pool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice