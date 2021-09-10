Granite Gray heads stellar line-up at legends snooker event
Bourne’s Mark ‘Granite’ Gray heads a stellar line-up for snooker’s Masters Cup that takes place at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday (September 12, 10.30am)
Gray, who missed the Legends Tour’s first event of the season due to his participation in the World 9-Ball Championships in June, begins as favourite to add the trophy to his Legends League title he won a year ago, but he won’t have it all his own way in the 19 player tournament.
Current Shoot-Out champion Luke Gilbert, two-time tour runner-up Jamie Clements and Cambridge star Richard ‘Indyana’ Jones are among the contenders that also sees city veterans Steve Singh, Vaughan Lutkin and Paul Newman compete, alongside Italians Camillo Boschetto and Ivan Pastore.
All matches are best-of-three frames in the £600 event with the winner receiving £300.