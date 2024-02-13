Golden boy Capes has continued his wonderful winter, gold rush for PANVAC Masters and Stamford 30k round up

Lawson Capes on top of the podium in Sheffield.

Capes was one of three PANVAC athletes who travelled to Sheffield, and things couldn't have gone much better for the 15 year-old who threw a new 5kg shot personal best (PB) of 16.84m to win the competition by nearly 2.5m.

It was his fifth title in a row at the competition.

Coach and father Lewis Capes said: “Lawson competed in Sweden the previous weekend which was followed by a full week of school and training. Following that with a national championship and throwing a new PB shows his pedigree.”

Julian Smith was a PANVAC gold medal winner at Lee Valley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sienna Slater qualified for the final of the under 17 60m hurdles with a new PB of 8.87. Slater placed sixth in the final with a time just 2/100ths of a second down on her heat time.

Under 20 Jack Wheatley clocked an 8.28 PB when finishing fifth in his under 20 60m hurdles heat.

STAMFORD 30K

Top local distance runner Phil Martin continued his London Marathon preparations with a fine second place finish.

​The 43 year-old Peterborough & Nene Valley ace ran a time of 1:47.56, just five seconds slower than his 2022 clocking on the same course.

It was a lonely run for Martin who crossed the line well over a minute clear of the third place finisher, and nine and a half minutes behind the winner Lincoln Wellington AC’s William Strangeways. Strangeways won the race in a rapid time of 1:38.18, getting close to Aaron Scott’s course record of 1:37.52.

Before the race Helpston’s Philippa Taylor held the ladies over 40, over 45 and over 50 course records. She added a fouth record to her long list when finishing as first over 55 in 2:14.10. Taylor ran incredibly consistent splits over the Lincolnshire hills.

Yaxley pair Jordan Buttigieg and Simon Hearty placed 21st and 22nd with respective times of 1:57.21 and 1:57.33. A third Yaxley man Darren Hillier finished 33rd in 2:00.28, while Caroline Woods was the leading Yaxley lady finishing as fourth over 40 in 2:24.42.

Bushfield’s Jason Bishop finished 64th in 2:07.09, with consistent Werrington man Martin Stevens 68th in 2:07.22.

PANVAC athlete Elisabeth Sennit Clough was the 36th lady over the line in a time of 2:28.14. Clough was followed 13 seconds later by Yaxley’s Claire Piercy with Eye’s Samantha Cullen another five seconds further back.

GOLD RUSH

​Max Hall led a PANVAC gold rush in the Eastern Masters Indoor Championship at Lee Valley.

The versatile multi-eventer was unbeaten on the day, winning the over 35 60m hurdles, shot, high jump and long jump. Hall cleared 1.75m with his winning high jump.

John Spriggs collected over 70 gold medals with his 7.37m triple jump and his 3.44m long jump.

Dave Brown set an over 45 Championship record when winning the 400m with a 54.46 clocking.

Julian Smith breezed to over 50 200m gold in a time of 26.54. Smith also won 400m silver.

Sean Beard also enjoyed had a good day, taking over 55 3,000m gold with a 11:28.66 clocking.

There were two medals in the same shot put event for Jim Gillespie. He won Eastern Masters over 60 bronze, but also won the Veterans AC gold.