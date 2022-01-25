Goalshy City of Peterborough Ladies are beaten, better form from the club’s men

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Norwich City. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side have failed to score in both fixtures since the competition re-started in 2022 and have now slipped to sixth place. City travel to Cambridge University this Saturday (January 30).

City seconds were held to a goalless draw by Wisbech firsts in Division One, while the thirds won 3-1 at Long Sutton firsts in Division Two.

Bourne Deeping drew their Division Two match at Cambridge City 3rds 1-1. Ella Hansen gave Bourne Deeping a first-half lead.

City of Peterborough men’s second team continued their great form with a 6-2 win at second-placed Letchworth in the East Premier Division.

Nathan Rosario (2), Will Astbury (2), David Fisher and Ben Newman scored their goals.

Spalding are two points clear at the top of Division One. Thay won 4-3 at Pelicans, while second-placed Harleston could only draw their fixture.

Bourne Deeping remain next-to-bottom after a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Wisbech. James Watkins had scored an equaliser for Bourne in the first half.

City of Peterborough’s National League team are back in action with a home derby against Cambridge City on Sunday, February 6.