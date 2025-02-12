Globe-trotting PACTRAC stars deliver impressive results in triathlon and ice swimming!

By Alan Swann
Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Paul Lunn
Paul Lunn
​PACTRAC star Paul Lunn was a triathlon winner in Oman at the weekend.

​Lunn won his age group in the half-ironman 70.3 race in Muscat by over five minutes. He dominates this distance and is rarely beaten. He won world titles in both 2022 and 2023, but didn’t compete in 2024.

Lunn was 6th out of the water, but took the lead early on the 56-mile bike course, which he completed at an impressive 25mph average speed. He then extended his lead by a further 2.40 minutes on the run and thus qualified for the 70.3 World Championships to be held in Marbella, Spain in November.

Lunn’s splits were: 1.2 mile swim 30.25; 56-mile bike 2.18.43; 13.1 mile run 1.22.48. Total time: 4.11.46.

Fellow Peterborians Stuart Cleworth and Louise Hathaway were also in action, with the former finishing in just over 5 hours and the latter finishing fifth in her age group after starting the run in 3rd following a speedy 21mph bike section.

Ice Swimming

PACTRAC’s Amy Mellor picked up an outstanding bronze medal for Team GB in the International Ice Swimming World Championships in Molveno in the Italian Dolomites.

She recorded a personal best time on her way to third in the 100m backstroke.

Competitors took part from 47 different countries and before the first day of competition the organisers had to remove solid ice from the surface of the pool and did a great job of keeping the pool ice free all week, with water temperatures ranging from 0.8 to 2C.

