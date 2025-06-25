Gibb pips PANVAC clubmate to the county 5,000m title after a hot race

Alex Gibb (right) and Nathan Bunting after their epic 5,000m tussle.

Alex Gibb won the Cambridgeshire 5,000m County Championship on a hot evening at St Ives.

Gibb’s Peterborough & Nene Valley AC team-mate Nathan Bunting took silver after a closely fought race between the pair.

Gibb crossed the finish line in a time of 15:21.86 with Bunting just over three seconds behind with a 15:25.15 clocking.

The PANVAC pair totally dominated the race with the bronze medalist from Cambridge finishing almost 30 seconds after Bunting.

Two more PANVAC men were in action. Under 17 Thomas Hughes ran an impressive 16:17.01 to finish 7th on his debut over the distance. Sam Spriggs clocked 17:20.01 for 13th place.

The St Ives meeting also featured a number of open races. Three PANVAC youngsters were in action & Finlay Smith ran a 2:09.24 800m to finish as the fastest under 15.

Luke Royston, who is also an under 15, clocked 2:31.90 in the 800m & 48.59 in the 300m. Younger brother Thomas Royston completed the 800m in 3:08.56, and also ran a 16.13 100m.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC’s Lewis Legge ran a 1:58.40 800m personal best (PB) at the Loughborough Open Meeting. Lawson Capes was also competing at Loughborough & won the shot put competition with a throw of 16.63m.

Molly Peel clocked 9:54.84 in the 3,000m at the British Milers Club Grand Prix at Loughborough. The PANVAC runner who is currently a student at Loughborough University was less than half a second outside her PB.