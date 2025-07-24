George led the local runners home in Eye charity race, two personal bests for young Thomas and Castor CC seek new players

George Bailey.

James Orrell of Hunts AC and March AC’s Kanina O’Neil won the Eye Charity 5 mens and ladies races, but there were plenty of city-based runners hot on their heels.

George Bailey of Helpston Harriers was the men's runner-up covering the five-mile course in a time of 27.36 to Orrell's 26.59. Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot was the 2nd lady home, 28 seconds behind O'Neil’s time of 31:52.

PANVAC pair Stuart Haw and Steve Wilkinson finished 3rd & 4th with respective times of 27:55 & 28:32. Brian Corleys of Bushfield Joggers placed 6th,18 seconds behind Wilkinson.

Yaxley had two men in the top 10 with Darren Hillier 7th in 29:34 & Kevin McCarthy 10th with a time of 30:38.

There were three Yaxley ladies in the first 10 places including Longfoot. Abi Branston placed 6th in 34:40 with Vanessa Gunn clocking 36:56 for 9th place.

Thorney’s Kelly Maddy came in 7th with a time of 35:38 and PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough was 10th with a 37:56 clocking.

ROUND-UP

Several Werrington Joggers were in action at the Wellingborough 5 and Ann Wood enjoyed a good race finishing as 13th lady in a time of 39:18.

Martin Stevens led the Werrington men home placing 45th in 33:20. Billy Youles was two places further back in 33:34.

It was personal bests (PBs) all the way for Thomas Royston at the Cambridgeshire Open Athletics meeting at St Ives.

The under 13 won both his 100 & 200m races, producing times of 15.57 & 32.56 respectively. Older brother Luke clocked 31:31:in the 200m.

Sam Spriggs was another PANVAC man who enjoyed his evening running a 4:38.69 mile PB.

CRICKET EXTRA

Castor CC are seeking players for their weekend teams.

Experience is irrelevant. Anyone looking to play or start playing will be made welcome at a club with an outstanding reputation for developing young talent.

Anyone interested can contact the club at [email protected] or contact Callum Johnson on 07716 374267.