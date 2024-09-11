​The flourishing Archway Table Tennis Club has been hosting two very special guests in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Great Britain only had two competitors at the Paris Olympics this year and both Anna Hurley and Liam Pitchford were at the Lincoln Road-based club for a fortnight of training with its Academy players, under the coaching of Jiayi liu, a former England national team coach.

Pitchford credits a significant part of his successful career was due to the coaching and input of Jia in his cadet and junior years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Archway squad includes a number of current and former Internationals including Sam Walker, the current England number 4, and Wu Zhang, a former double gold medalist at the Chinese National Junior Championships.

Archway Table Tennis Club players pose with Olympians Anna Hurley (far left) and Liam Pitchford (far right).

An Archway club spokesman said: “it’s been a pleasure to host both Liam and Anna recently so soon after they competed in the Olympics, and real added value for the club’s players to train and spar with players of such calibre.”

Archway will compete in the National B2 Division of the British League this season.

The club’s junior players are regular winners of regional and national medals which has led to international appearances.

The club can be found at 282 Lincoln Road, Peterborough PE1 2ND.

E-mail [email protected] or telephone 07399 294606 for further information.