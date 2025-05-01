GB cap for triathlete Paul in Germany, plus the latest from local golf and darts
Jephcott completed a 4-lap run of 6.25 miles, a 38-mile bike section with a nasty hill at the end of each of the 3-laps, and a final 6.25 mile run in uncomfortably warm conditions in an excellent time of 3.41.25.
GOLF
Results from the local clubs:
NENE PARK
Men
Sturgeon Decorators Trophy: Division One: 1 Nathan Hall 39pts, 2 Adrian Cox 39, 3 Dave Riley 38. Division Two: 1 Luke Savage 40pts, 2 Nigel Richards 38, 3 Paul Dearing 38.
Ladies
Lynne Simpson Trophy: Division One: 1 Dawn Nkana nett 68, 2 Cath Hunt 69, 3 Janice Robertson 70. Division Two: 1 Kate Mann nett 73, 2 Bridget Sowell 76, 3 Alison Hudson 76.
Seniors
Summer League rd one OM: 1 Neil Dodd 41pts, 2 Kev Hawkins 36, 3 John Wood 36pts.
Boongate Kia Trophy TW : Division One: 1 Mike Wheeler 40pts, 2 Andrew Parker 38, 3 Yim Kong 37. Division Two: 1 David Flynn 39pts, 2 Nigel Richards 37, 3 Philip Norman 37.
ELTON FURZE Ladies
Good Friday Easter Pairs: 1 Maureen Taylor/Sue Dibble 44pts, 2 2M. Eldridge/D. Clarke, 3 K. Henderson/S. Furzeland.
Midweek Stableford: 1 Margaret Seed, 2 Jane Ross, 3 Karin Henderson.
Men
Midweek Stableford:1 Kieran Pauley, 2 Lee Barsby, 3 John Mackle.
Weekend Medal: 1 Peter Hedges, 2 Aaron McKay, 3 Riley Jackson.
Seniors
Seniors Yellow Tee Stableford: Division One: 1 Colin Bayliss, 2 Vernon Brown, 3 Gareth Voyle. Division Two: 1 Sean Melia, 2 Roger Mayhew, 3 Trevor Hunter. Division Three: 1 Jim Jones, 2 Richard Cheng, 3 John Dewis.
Mixed
Easter Monday Texas Scramble: 1 P. Bolden/R. Sparling/G. Bolden, 2 C. Farrance/I. Vohra/T. Pogson/B. Bird, 3 P. Davies/M. Murchie/R. Bunnage/A. Curtis.
DARTS Ladies Clubs League
Standings: 1 Boulevard B P21 28pts, 2 YRBL P21 28pts, 3 Parkway P20 26pts, 4 PSL P20 24pts, 5 Boulevard C P20 20pts, 6 Boulevard A P21 16pts, 7 Boulevard D P19 0pts.
Results: YRBL 6, Boulevard A 1; Boulevard D 1, Boulevard C 6; Boulevard B 3, PSL 4.
High scores: 133 P. Warburton (PSL), 127 J. Armstrong (PSL), 115 H. Twinn (Boulevard D), 105 M. Woods (PSL), 101 S. Reeve (YRBL).
High finish: 110 M. Woods (PSL).
