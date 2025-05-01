GB cap for triathlete Paul in Germany, plus the latest from local golf and darts

By Alan Swann
Published 1st May 2025, 14:00 BST
Paul Jephcott at the World Duathlon Championships in Germany.Paul Jephcott at the World Duathlon Championships in Germany.
PACTRAC man Paul Jephcott represented GB at the World Middle Distance Duathlon Championships in Alsdorf, Germany and finished 14th overall.

Jephcott completed a 4-lap run of 6.25 miles, a 38-mile bike section with a nasty hill at the end of each of the 3-laps, and a final 6.25 mile run in uncomfortably warm conditions in an excellent time of 3.41.25.

GOLF

Results from the local clubs:

NENE PARK

Men

Sturgeon Decorators Trophy: Division One: 1 Nathan Hall 39pts, 2 Adrian Cox 39, 3 Dave Riley 38. Division Two: 1 Luke Savage 40pts, 2 Nigel Richards 38, 3 Paul Dearing 38.

Ladies

Lynne Simpson Trophy: Division One: 1 Dawn Nkana nett 68, 2 Cath Hunt 69, 3 Janice Robertson 70. Division Two: 1 Kate Mann nett 73, 2 Bridget Sowell 76, 3 Alison Hudson 76.

Seniors

Summer League rd one OM: 1 Neil Dodd 41pts, 2 Kev Hawkins 36, 3 John Wood 36pts.

Boongate Kia Trophy TW : Division One: 1 Mike Wheeler 40pts, 2 Andrew Parker 38, 3 Yim Kong 37. Division Two: 1 David Flynn 39pts, 2 Nigel Richards 37, 3 Philip Norman 37.

ELTON FURZE Ladies

Good Friday Easter Pairs: 1 Maureen Taylor/Sue Dibble 44pts, 2 2M. Eldridge/D. Clarke, 3 K. Henderson/S. Furzeland.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Margaret Seed, 2 Jane Ross, 3 Karin Henderson.

Men

Midweek Stableford:1 Kieran Pauley, 2 Lee Barsby, 3 John Mackle.

Weekend Medal: 1 Peter Hedges, 2 Aaron McKay, 3 Riley Jackson.

Seniors

Seniors Yellow Tee Stableford: Division One: 1 Colin Bayliss, 2 Vernon Brown, 3 Gareth Voyle. Division Two: 1 Sean Melia, 2 Roger Mayhew, 3 Trevor Hunter. Division Three: 1 Jim Jones, 2 Richard Cheng, 3 John Dewis.

Mixed

Easter Monday Texas Scramble: 1 P. Bolden/R. Sparling/G. Bolden, 2 C. Farrance/I. Vohra/T. Pogson/B. Bird, 3 P. Davies/M. Murchie/R. Bunnage/A. Curtis.

DARTS Ladies Clubs League

Standings: 1 Boulevard B P21 28pts, 2 YRBL P21 28pts, 3 Parkway P20 26pts, 4 PSL P20 24pts, 5 Boulevard C P20 20pts, 6 Boulevard A P21 16pts, 7 Boulevard D P19 0pts.

Results: YRBL 6, Boulevard A 1; Boulevard D 1, Boulevard C 6; Boulevard B 3, PSL 4.

High scores: 133 P. Warburton (PSL), 127 J. Armstrong (PSL), 115 H. Twinn (Boulevard D), 105 M. Woods (PSL), 101 S. Reeve (YRBL).

High finish: 110 M. Woods (PSL).

