Frostbite League podium places for PANVAC pair and a strong team effort from Yaxley Runners

Stuart Haw (left) and Alex Gibb during the Frostbite League race at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC aces Stuart Haw & Alex Gibb finished second and third respectively at Sunday's Frostbite League race in Ferry Meadows.

But Yaxley Runners pipped PANVAC to finish as the top local team. They were third in the standings behind Hunts AC and Cambridge & Coleridge with PANVAC 5th.

The Yaxley performance was due in no small part to their ladies who took four of the top 20 positions. Kayleigh Longfoot in fourth was well supported by Ros Loutit, Ellie Piccaver & Kerry Goymour, who finished 17th,19th and 20th respectively. Zoe Roan also ran well finishing 27th.

Luke Cossey in 11th along with 15th-placed Jordan Buttigieg and 17th placed Darren Hillier were the leading Yaxley men with Craig Bradley close behind in 21st.

The PANVAC duo of Haw and Gibbs were supported by Phil Martin, John Pike and Steve Wilkinson who all made the top 30 in a 500-plus strong field.

Bushfield Joggers Brian Corleys & Jake Norman finished 9th and 27th respectively.

Eye’s Sam Cullen was the ninth lady home with her teammate Charlotte Kidd finishing in 29th place. Ellena Olik of Bushfield finished 21st. PACTRAC fielded a strong ladies team with 10th-placed Phoebe Goodale, 26th-placed Emily Goodale and Sophie Robotham in 24th all running well.

PANVAC finished as runners up to Hunts AC in the junior race. Hannah Fitzjohn was the second girl, with Beatrice Faith and Olivia Peach also coming home in the top 10. Monty Wood-Davis was the leading PANVAC boy finishing fourth. Yaxley’s Alexander Gunn was third while Ophelia Goodale of PACTRAC was fourth girl.