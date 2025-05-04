From Deeping Rangers FC Under 18s to the NFL - the incredible journey of Mapalo Mwansa

Mapalo Mwansa (front left) with the County Cup winning Deeping Rangers Under 18 side in 2022.

A former Deeping Rangers FC player will be playing in one of biggest sporting competitions in the world this year.

Mapalo 'Maz' Mwansa from Eye has been drafted by NFL side Carolina Panthers to play professional American football next season. Three years ago he was scoring a winning goal for Deeping Under 18s in a Lincs County Cup Football Final.

It’s quite the journey for a now 20 year-old son of Zambian parents who was also a talented cricketer, basketball player, rugby union player and athlete during his schooldays in Peterborough.

Mwansa joined British American football team Nottingham Caesars just two years ago and represented Great Britain at the European Championships last year.

But a place in the NFL's International Player Pathway set-up – a programme created to increase the number of overseas players in the NFL – led to ‘Pro Day’ trials and he was snapped by the Panthers as a defensive end in last week’s draft. The primary role of a defensive end is to pressure the quarterback by rushing the passer and to stop runs by containing the outside of the offensive line.

Mwansa told the Associated Press: “I would never have thought I would be doing this four or five years ago. Even two years ago, American Football was not in the picture for me. The journey's been a complete whistle-stop tour, and I'm trying to soak in as much as I can and just enjoy every bit of the process."

Mwansa also told ESPN: “I grew up loving soccer and my team was Manchester City. I'm 20 years of age right now and growing up, I always wanted to be Yaya Touré.

“I took on American football as a friend suggested and I continued to grow a liking for the sport. If I can pull this off - when I can pull this off - It will be great to put Zambia on the map and show people what athletes from this country can do."

Panthers Director of Player Personnel, Cole Spencer added: “By his times, the vertical jump, and then the way he moved, you could tell Maz was trained well at the IPP program. He was athletic, he looked the part, he looked explosive and has a pretty good change of direction.”

The American football season starts in the first week of September and climaxes with the Super Bowl early in February. The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events in the world.