Free taster sessions at Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club

Members enjoying themselves at Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club

And it’s all free.

The two ‘come and try me’ sessions are open to all ages and all equipment will be provided by the club. And members will be on hand to help and offer guidance.

The sessions are on Sunday, January 16 (2-6pm) and Wednesday, February 2 (4-8pm).

Visitors will also be able to look round the nine-rink complex at Burton Street, Peterborough, PE1 5HA.

Club chairman, Keith Mansbridge, said: “The club is keen to encourage people to come along and have a go. There’s no need to pre-book as members will be on hand to welcome you to try this friendly and fun game for all ages.

“Bowls used to be the preserve of old people but that is no longer the case. Many youngsters are now making a big name for themselves in the sport thanks to television coverage of the World Championships.”

For further information visit the club’s website at: www.peterboroughbowls.club.

**Northants B climbed off the bottom of the English Bowling Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy southern section and up to joint second following their 98-79 victory over North Cambs at Peterborough & District on Sunday, but they have played more games than all the other teams.

They won on three of the four rinks to claim 12 of the 14 points on offer, with the victories coming from the rinks of John Holroyd, Paul Bailey and Graham Agger.