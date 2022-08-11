Ella Darrington took home two wins from the event after winning both the Women’s J17 single and Women’s Championship single. In her J17 single she beat Sudbury by three lengths on their home course and in the Women’s Championship single she won by five lengths ahead of Cantabrigian Rowing club.
Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson and Sarah Watson won the Women’s coxless quads event. They beat Norwich rowing club in the final by three lengths.
The Open Masters A Four of Damen Sanderson, Alex Hughes, Chris Elder and James Marshall and cox Daisy Attley (Oundle) won their final by a boat length against X-Press Boat Club.
City’s annual Summer regatta will take place at Thorpe Meadows over this weekend.