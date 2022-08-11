Four wins for Peterborough at Sudbury International Regatta

Peterborough crews raced on the River Stour on Saturday at the Sudbury International Regatta and came away with four wins.

By Sarah Watson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:00 am
Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson and Sarah Watson, winners of the Women’s coxless quads
Ella Darrington took home two wins from the event after winning both the Women’s J17 single and Women’s Championship single. In her J17 single she beat Sudbury by three lengths on their home course and in the Women’s Championship single she won by five lengths ahead of Cantabrigian Rowing club.

Keely Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Claire Widdowson and Sarah Watson won the Women’s coxless quads event. They beat Norwich rowing club in the final by three lengths.

The Open Masters A Four of Damen Sanderson, Alex Hughes, Chris Elder and James Marshall and cox Daisy Attley (Oundle) won their final by a boat length against X-Press Boat Club.

City’s annual Summer regatta will take place at Thorpe Meadows over this weekend.

