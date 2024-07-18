Four top 10 hits, but no number one for PANVAC athletes, plus local race round-up

Yaxley's Ellie Piccaver (centre) ran well in Werrington.

​Four Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes made the top 10 in the Werrington 5k, but none of them could prevent Hunts AC’s James Orrell winning the race with a time of 15.33.

​Kai Chilvers was close to Orrell most of the way round, but had to settle for runners-up spot with a 15.41 clocking.

Dan Lewis placed 7th in 16.36 with Kirk Brawn eight seconds back in 9th. Craig Al-Rousi completed the PANVAC top 10 finishers clocking a time of 16.54.

Helpston’s George Bailey placed 5th in 16.20, while the Yaxley team were spearheaded by Danny Snipe and Darren Wells who finished 10th and 11th in times of 17.01 and 17.02 respectively.

Elijah Goodwin of Thorney took 14th spot crossing the line in 17.28.

Marcella Gracova made it a senior winning double for Hunts AC finishing as 1st lady in a time of 18.29.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot clocked 18.46 for the runners-up spot. Longfoot’s team mates Ellie Piccaver and Ros Loutit enjoyed good runs with Piccaver 3rd in 19.50 and Loutit 13th with a 20.24 clocking.

PANVAC’s Walker sisters split the Yaxley pair with Erin 7th in 19.51 and Olivia 10th, 18 seconds further back.

Helpston Harrier Shara Jones finished 9th in 19.55 with Kelly Maddy of Thorney took 15th spot in 20.36. PANVAC’s Rebecca Lee finished 16th in 20.38 and Bushfield's Laura Fountain had a good day placing 19th with a time of 20.51.

The junior 3k win went to another Hunts AC member with Leo Howard won in 10.21. There was plenty of local interest towards the front as PANVAC’s Toby Staines placed 2nd in 10.40 ahead of his 5th placed team-mate Finlay Smith who crossed the line 13 seconds further back.

Noah Randall of Thorney finished 4th in 10.51 with Yaxley's Xander Gunn clocking 11.20 for 8th place

PANVAC’s Izzy Hurn was the first local girl placing 4th in 12.33. Emma Granville of Yaxley crossed the line 9th in 13.53 with Thorney's Elena Faulkner 10th in 14.01

Freya Harris made it a clean sweep for Hunts AC finishing as 1st girl in 11.32.

ROUND-UP

Thorney Runners provided the leading local male and female finishers at the Whitmoor 5.

Steve Wilson placed 13th in the five-mile mixed terrain race in a time of 35:16. Zion Demba was 5th lady in 35:53.

Bushfield Jogger Philippa Mallett clocked 38:14 when finishing as 7th lady, while PANVAC’s Steve Hall was 14th in a time of 35:42.

Dan Lewis won the Whissendine 6 for the second year in a row. The PANVAC man ran a time of 34.05, 47 seconds quicker than his time from last year, to win by three seconds.

PANVAC’s Phil Martin led early on, but having been hampered by injury lately, slowed slightly in the later stages finishing 4th and first veteran in 34.55.

Kyle Ballantyne of Yaxley placed 50th in a time of 43.04 with Bushfield Jogger Gavin Farrow 87th in a time of 46.50.

Helpston’s Nat Freeman finished 2nd in the Thurlby 10k after the disqualification of a runner who finished ahead of him, but took the wrong route in the final stages.

Freeman also won the Lincolnshire 10km County Championship gold medal when running a fine race, clocking a time of 37.25 on the testing course.

There was also a local on the 3rd step of the podium as Yaxley’s Jordan Buttigieg finished in 37.59. Werrington Jogger Dave Mackman ran a time of 41.34 for 10th place.

PANVAC’s Alison Staines was the 3rd lady over the line in a time of 44.07.

Many Yaxley Runners travelled to Northamptonshire to run in the Wellingborough five-mile road race.

Darren Wells placed 7th in 28:34 with Darren Hillier clocking 28:59 to finish 12th. Luke Cossey placed 21st in 29:42 with Craig Bradley 26th with a time of 30:00.

Kayleigh Longfoot was the 6th lady home in 31:59 with Ellie Piccaver 9th in 33:36. Ros Loutit finished four seconds further back in 10th. Jayne Connor placed 14th in 35:57.