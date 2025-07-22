Four-pronged attack from Peterborough BMX Club on the World Championships in Denmark, including a father and daughter

Peterborough BMX riders heading to the World Championships, from the left, Lottie Macfarlane, Layla Dixon, Krystian Garbarczyk and Dylan Dixon.

Father and daughter Dylan and Layla Dixon will represent Peterborough BMX Club at the World Championships in Denmark next week.

They are joined by Krystian Garbarczyk and Lottie Macfarlane in a four-strong raiding party from the city club.

The club sent 23 riders to round 7 of the East Anglian (EA) BMX regional summer series at Cyclopark in Kent last weekend.

There were class wins for Dylan Dixon (40-44, Cruiser) and Bea Smith (9 year-old females) and second place finishes for Bradley Goulding (17-29 males), Garbarczyk (9 year-old males), Macfarlane (13-16 year-olds Cruiser), Caiden Thompson (15 year-olds) and Luca Smith (16 year-olds).

Bradley Goulding out in front for Peterborough BMX Club in Kent.

Terry Staite (30-39 Cruiser) and Marek Garbarczyk (40-44 Cruiser) recorded third place finishes.

The final round of the EA Summer Series will be hosted by Peterborough BMX at the Phantoms BMX track in Orton Malborne on August 3.

New members are always welcome at the club. Anyone interested in coaching and/or racing should contact the club via Facebook at the Peterborough BMX Club page.