​Six of Peterborough Panthers’ 2023 squad have found new clubs for next season…and four of them are heading for King’s Lynn!

Patryk Wojdylo. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The Stars have added Russian Vadim Tarasenko and Poland’s Patryk Wojdylo, two newcomers who helped Panthers climb off the bottom of the Premiership table in the final weeks of the season, to their 2024 line-up.

They have now joined Danes Niels-Kristian Iversen and Benjamin Basso at the Adrian Flux Arena after being left without a team following Panthers’ enforced closure after they were given notice to quit the East of England Arena.

But skipper Chris Harris chose to join top-flight newcomers Oxford after also talking with both the Stars and Birmingham about a winter move.

Vadim Tarasenko. Photo: David Lowndes.

And in another move, youngster Jordan Jenkins has signed for Knockout Cup winners Ipswich.

Ex-world champion Artem Laguta, a late season arrival at the East of England Arena, former title-winning captain Hans Andersen and three-times world number one Nicki Pedersen, who made only one appearance in the opening match of the year, have all ruled out, so far, another season in the Premiership and Richie Worrall, who moved to Leicester mid-season, is serving a drugs ban.

It leaves only Australian Ben Cook to find a new home to ensure that none of last season’s Panthers will be sidelined in 2024.

Belle Vue have been heavily linked with both Cook and his brother Zach who also experienced the despair of his club, Wolverhampton, being thrown out of their long-standing home by their Monmore Green landlords.

Owner Keith Chapman has been the biggest beneficiary from Panthers enforced closure in his other role as King’s Lynn proprietor as they have totally shaken up a team that finished rock bottom of the table for the second time in three years.

Iversen, Basso, Tarasenko and Wojdylo will form the core of their new-look line-up which has also been strengthened by the singing of Pole Tobiasz Musielak from champions Sheffield.

And they will also have Peterborough’s 2021 title-winning manager Rob Lyon in charge as he has returned to Saddlebow Road after a gap of seven years.

Spalding-based Lyon said: “I’m delighted to be back with King’s Lynn. It’s always been a place close to my heart and we had plenty of good times here in the past.

“We are building a team that we believe will be very successful for the coming season and the aim is to bring some trophies back to Lynn.

“While it’s good to be back, I must say how sad it is for the sport to have lost Peterborough for the time being. I do hope it can return in the near future.”

Lyon had hoped Harris would also move to Stars.

But the move fell through and, after both Birmingham and Oxford agreed to his terms, he opted to join the Spires for their first season in the top tier since 2006, the year Panthers won the Elite League.

Forty-one-year-old Iversen, who was Panthers’ top points scorer last season, has had three previous spells, covering nine seasons, with the Stars, the most recent in 2022.

Iversen said: “I’m super excited to be back at King’s Lynn. It’s been quite some time since I was in the team and I’m super pumped for the new year and hope everybody is excited for the team for 2024.