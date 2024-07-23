Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The rapid rise through the GB cycling ranks of Stamford man Ed Lowe has even surprised the man himself.

​The 20 year-old, who started cycling competitively at local club Fenland Clarion Club aged 12, only joined an Olympic programme team 12 months ago and now he will be competing at the Paris Games as a main man in the GB Sprint Team.

Lowe will ride the opening lap in a fast and frenetic race with the qualifying round taking place on Monday August 5 and the final rounds, when the medal winners will be confirmed, scheduled for the following day.

Lowe said: “If you’d have told me a year ago that I’d be going to my first Olympic Games, I wouldn’t have believed you.

Ed Lowe.

“This is everything I’ve worked and trained for since I was a little kid.

“It’s a bit weird. It’s hard to process and I don’t think I will process it until I’m there and I’ve done it. And to end up on that Olympic podium? Well that would mean everything to me.”

Lowe quickly established himself as cycling star on the road with Fenland Clarion and with the Bourne Wheelers club.

But, aged 14, his career really took off after switching to velodrome events.

Ed Lowe (centre).

He was noticed quickly by national selectors who watched him progress through all rungs of the GB cycling team talent development programme in just six years.