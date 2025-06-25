Former GB athlete wins at his first attempt at PACTRAC Mini Series race, Deeping win a tennis title and the latest darts news

Sophie Robotham (left).

Ex-GB athlete Henry Jarvis stormed to a comfortable success on his debut in PACTRAC’s popular Mini Series triathlon competition.

It was the third race of the series and Jarvis won by almost 2 minutes after a superfast run.

First out of the water was Chris Pithey, closely followed by Simon Guerin and Max Daniels, whilst Sophie Robotham was next out leading for the ladies.

Guerin took the lead with the fastest bike split and came in 30 seconds ahead of Pithey, with Chris Elder a further minute behind, as Jarvis moved up to fourth place, 1:48 in arrears.

But a speedy run from Jarvus soon saw him blast to the front in imperious style, as he took the tape by 1:45 minutes with Guerin second and Elder third. Pithey finished fourth.

Robotham came in 7th overall and first lady, as she continues her improvement. She recorded a personal best (PB) in all 3 disciplines.

Top 7 times

Henry Jarvis .............. 6:18 .... 24:27 .... 19:37 ..= 50:22

Simon Guerin ........... 5:54 .... 23:03 .... 23:10 ..= 52:07

Chris Elder ................. 6:41 .... 23:45 .... 22:40 ..= 53:06

Chris Pithey ............... 5:47 .... 23:40 .... 24:44 ..= 54:11

Dave Allsop ............... 7:03 .... 25:10 .... 23:19 ..= 55:32

Chris Pike ................... 7:47 .... 24:55 .... 23:28 ..= 56:10

Sophie Robotham ... 6:13 .... 27:19 .... 23:29 ..= 57:01

Mark Bedford and Steve Hope returned to Keswick to compete in the Lakesman Half Ironman distance triathlon, which this year incorporated both the British and English Mid-Distance Championships.

Bedford finished in 5:33:07 for 22nd place in his age group while Hope came home in 5:59:52 and 13th place in his age group.

Dave Allsop made his long-awaited return to Olympic Distance racing at the Stewartby Triathlon, taking a great first place in his age group in 2:30:44.

And Stuart Neil took a first place in his age group at the Roade Sprint Triathlon near Northampton with a time of 1:33:25. Chris Northern followed up with a 3rd in his age group in the Standard Distance with a time of 2:34:43.

TENNIS

Deeping A have won the Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League Mixed Doubles Division One title.

Unbeaten Deeping sealed top spot by beating nearest rivals City of Peterborough A 6-2 in their final game. Zach Cox and Alice Gamman won all four of their sets with John Timson and Abi Lester winning two sets.

George Green and Katrin Turvey won two sets for City, but Sam Button and Iva Taylor failed to win any of their sets.

Standings (as of Sunday): 1 Deeping A P7 11pts, 2 City of Peterborough A P7 8pts, 3 Wisbech A P7 7pts, 4 Buckden A P5 6pts, 5 Longthorpe P6 4pts, 6 David Lloyd A P5 3pts, 7 Stamford A P5 3pts, 8 City of Peterborough B P4 2pts.

DARTS

Peterborough Mixed Pairs League

Standings: 1 Farcet P7 31pts, 2 Boule B P5 29pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds P6 29, 4 Boulevard Believers P6 21pts, 5 Apple Cart P6 10pts.

Latest result: Boule B 3, Boulevard Bail Bonds 3.

High scores: Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 135, 100; Richie Line (Boule B) 140, 105; Graham Cooke (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 108; Glenn Smith (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 105; Kris McKillop (Boule B) 100; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100; Lewis Walker (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100; Paula De'ath (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100.

High Finishes: Bobbie McKillop (Boule B) 88.