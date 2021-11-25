First win of the season for Peterborough City Rowing Club veterans on the Thames, near misses for others in York

The victorious Peterborough City Masters 8 crew.

The crew of Al Ryder, Rob Dennis, Ian Palmer, Jack Ward, Steve Tuck, Jaish Mahon, Stuart Holmes, Keith Blackman and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe beat the field of local crews over the 5200m upstream Thames course between Hampton Court and Kingston with an impressive time of 17mins 50secs.

At the York Small Boats Head a City coxless quad of Keely Watson, Hayley Shipton, Emma Byatt and Gemma Singleton were just one second away from winning the Women’s Masters event.

Chris Elder missed out on a win in his Masters A single by 10 seconds against a home sculler who received a 60-second handicap.