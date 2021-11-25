First win of the season for Peterborough City Rowing Club veterans on the Thames, near misses for others in York
Peterborough City Rowing Club’s Masters eight opened their account for the season winning the Masters D (over 50s) event at the Teddington Head of the River.
The crew of Al Ryder, Rob Dennis, Ian Palmer, Jack Ward, Steve Tuck, Jaish Mahon, Stuart Holmes, Keith Blackman and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe beat the field of local crews over the 5200m upstream Thames course between Hampton Court and Kingston with an impressive time of 17mins 50secs.
At the York Small Boats Head a City coxless quad of Keely Watson, Hayley Shipton, Emma Byatt and Gemma Singleton were just one second away from winning the Women’s Masters event.
Chris Elder missed out on a win in his Masters A single by 10 seconds against a home sculler who received a 60-second handicap.
Sarah Watson finished second of six in the women’s singles and a women’s quad of Claire Widdowson, Michelle Moulding, Emma Byatt and Gina Gould finished third and fourth in two events. Tazmin Jones replaced Byatt in one of the races.