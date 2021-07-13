First international vest for Capes after a second placed finish in the English Schools Championships

Donovan Capes in action at the English Schools Championships in Manchester.

The intermediate boys competition developed into a battle royale between Isaac Delaney of Preston AC and the Bourne Grammar School student, and Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace, Capes, which the former won by just 10cm.

Early in the contest Delaney made what turned out to be the winning throw of 16.17m, and Capes responded with 16.07m. The competition then turned into a tense affair between the pair who finished almost a metre ahead of the field.

Capes had won gold the last time the Championships were held in 2019, but any medal is tough to win at this level.

Donovan Capes with his English Schools Championship silver medal.

Donovan’s father and coach Lewis Capes said: “Donovan threw well. He was nervous before the competition, but then showed maturity and put Isaac under pressure by managing his series of throws well.

“He still has so much yet to prove and there are still two & half months of the season left.

“We are extremely proud of Donovan as he has been selected to throw for England on September 25 against Ireland, Wales and Scotland so will win his first international vest.”

Although Capes was the only local medalist, there was plenty of other PANVAC talent on display.

Jack Wheatley ran 12.69 in his junior boys 80m hurdles heat and Luke Phillips clocked 24.62 in the senior boys 200m. Neither athlete qualified for the final. Joseph Purbrick finished runner up in the ‘B’ senior boys 110m hurdles final with a time of 14.94. Purbrick was the last winner of the PT Junior Sportsman of the Year,

Eljay Secker finished fourth in the second round of the senior boys 100m hurdles with a time of 13.73 and Max Roe ran 14.10 in his heat.