Joe Finding scored a hat-trick as City of Peterborough beat Norwich City 4-1

Joe Finding scored a hat-trick of penalty strokes as City of Peterborough men's first team moved up to second in the Men's Conference Midlands table with an impressive 4-1 home win over previously unbeaten Norwich City.

City were expecting a tough afternoon against the Norfolk outfit, and that looked to be on the cards as Norwich took the lead on 25 minutes, and they still led at the half-time interval.

But City started the second half strongly, and they made it 1-1 on 46 minutes through Finding. Alex Bickerstaff then edged City in front with an outstanding reverse stick strike that flew into the top corner, and Finding then completed his hat-trick of penalty strokes in the 61st and 65th minutes to round off the win.

City are now level on points with leaders Leek, who they go to in a fortnight's time, but before then they travel to third-placed University of Nottingham seconds on Sunday.

City's women's first team continued their strong start to the season with a 3-0 win at Dereham.

Striker Hope Elkins opened the scoring on 19 minutes through a penalty corner and then extended their lead with a second goal just before half time.

City then sealed the win with two minutes to go as Lily Craven netted from another penalty corner. The win moved City up to second, two points off the top.

Elsewhere last weekend the men's third team were 3-1 winners over Cambs City thanks to goals from Nick Rooney, Tom Tuffnell and Shane Carlton.

Gary Hales scored twice and Olly Smith once as the men's fourths saw off St Ives 3-1, and Chris Hastings and Simon Buckley netted as the fifths were 2-1 winners over Wisbech.

Phil Martin netted a hat-trick and Wayne Humphreys and Eesa Najib one apiece as the sixths thrashed Wisbech 5-0, while there was a treble for Simon Leon as the same opposition were swept aside 3-1 by the men's sevenths.

The women's fifths were also winners over Wisbech, seeing them off 4-0 thanks to strikes from Michelle Poronuik, Millie Hawkins, Neve Poronuik and Liana Jones.

There were defeats for the Men's seconds (0-4 v Cambs City), the men's eighths (0-3 v Cambs Nomads), the women's seconds (3-6 vs St Ives. Goals from Marie Burden, Mel Stapleton, Becky Warr), the women's thirds (1-3 vs Cambs City. Goal Sally Lyons) and the women's fourths (0-4 vs Cambs City).

Sunday saw a couple of wins for the club, with Toby McCoy and Tom Clarkson scoring for the men's fifths in a 2-1 victory over Cambs Uni, with the women's fourths battering Cambs Uni 6-1 thanks to strikes from Lucie Buckley, Miriam Wood (2), Helen Preston (2) and Lisa Andrew.

Bourne Deeping men's first team came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 thriller against visitors and neighbours Spalding.

Spalding took the lead against the run of play, but Bourne quickly levelled through Will Portlock only for Spalding to regain their lead.

Ben Brittain levelled matters again with a composed finish into the bottom corner, but Spalding then went 4-2 up before a late Bourne goal set up a grandstand finish.

Bourne seconds travelled to Newmarket and secured a comfortable 3-0 win, while the thirds hammered the same opposition 6-0.

Andrew Dodds opened the scoring before Ben Staff made it 2-0 with Pete Moisey then slotting a third before half-time.

After the break, Jason Purllant increased the lead within two minutes before Chris Mann made it 5-0. The final goal was a second from Moisey.

The men's fourths travelled to Ely and, despite a brilliant performance from goalkeeper Joshua Kenny, were well beaten 4-0.