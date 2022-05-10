Fifth for George Russell in Miami as he again finishes ahead of Lewis Hamilton

George Russell claimed fifth spot for Mercedes at Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

By Mark Duffy
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 11:44 am
George Russell looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The former Wisbech schoolboy out-placed seven time world champion and team-mate Lewis Hamilton once again, despite having qualified six places behind him the previous day.

In a race won by Max Verstappen, Hamilton was eventually overtaken by Russell, who benefited from a safety car period late on in the race after a long first stint on hard tyres at the sun-soaked Miami International Autodrome.

With his fifth place finish, Russell now finds himself fourth in the Drivers’ Standings ahead of Carlos Sainz and behind Sergio Perez.

He said afterwards: “It was obviously a good day to come home in P5. Especially after lap one when I was down in P15 and I was thinking it was going to be a long afternoon.’

“But we showed some good pace. I was pushing as hard as I could. It was a brutal race out there.”

