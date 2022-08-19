Fenland Clarion Club members qualify for National Youth Championships, latest race results
The 11th and penultimate round of Fenland Clarion Cycle club’s Bluebell series resulted in a win for Shane Mezzatesta.
Mezzatesta recorded an excellent 22:25 to hold of the challenge of Dave Thorold in 23:29 and Darren Kelly in exactly 24 minutes.
Lindsay Clarke was the fastest of the ladies with her time of 25:13.
The club championships series is currently being led by Chris Shaw witha six point lead over Chris Cummings while Phil Merritt and SimonPitchford share third spot a further seven points adrift.
Tonya Smith is the leading lady with a seven point cushion over Lindsay Clarke with Barbara Gunn in third place.
Most Popular
-
1
How to find room for Kwame Poku in the Peterborough United starting line-up to tackle Lincoln City
-
2
Peterborough United have good injury news ahead of clash with Lincoln City
-
3
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host Lincoln City seeking to build on Sheffield Wednesday win
-
4
Bali Mumba hits back at Peterborough United boss in 'disrespectful' row
-
5
Peterborough United warned they won't 'run over little old Lincoln', a look back at the memorable last meeting and team and injury news
The club’s outstanding youth riders are also having a successful season with Ethan Grundy making consistant improvement with every ride to go from 32 minutes for the standard 10 mile distance in April to his season’s best of 26:54 to have the Bluebell series won with one round still to go.
On top of this the Peterborough based club have also seen an incredible five youth riders qualify for the prestigious GHS National YouthChampionships next month.
Four boys Harry Tozer, Louis Cipriani, Theo Wan and Ethan Grundy are joined by Emma Smith in taking on the cream of youth riders on the Doncaster based O10/1 course.
Other Bluebell race times: Simon Guerin 24:09, Phil Merritt 25:00, David Hallam 25:27, Tonya Smith 25:35, Malc Jacklin 25:53, Steve Clarke 26:38, Steve Hope 26:39, Danny Spooner 27:11, Gareth May 27:32, Liz Robertson 28:32, Daniel Richardson 30:42, Barbara Gunn 32:52.