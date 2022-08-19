Fenland Clarion Club members qualify for National Youth Championships, latest race results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Tozer has qualified for the National Youth Championships.

Mezzatesta recorded an excellent 22:25 to hold of the challenge of Dave Thorold in 23:29 and Darren Kelly in exactly 24 minutes.

Lindsay Clarke was the fastest of the ladies with her time of 25:13.

The club championships series is currently being led by Chris Shaw witha six point lead over Chris Cummings while Phil Merritt and SimonPitchford share third spot a further seven points adrift.

Tonya Smith is the leading lady with a seven point cushion over Lindsay Clarke with Barbara Gunn in third place.

The club’s outstanding youth riders are also having a successful season with Ethan Grundy making consistant improvement with every ride to go from 32 minutes for the standard 10 mile distance in April to his season’s best of 26:54 to have the Bluebell series won with one round still to go.

On top of this the Peterborough based club have also seen an incredible five youth riders qualify for the prestigious GHS National YouthChampionships next month.

Four boys Harry Tozer, Louis Cipriani, Theo Wan and Ethan Grundy are joined by Emma Smith in taking on the cream of youth riders on the Doncaster based O10/1 course.