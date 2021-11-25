Father and daughter invited to England trials, mixed fortunes for Northants teams
Local bowlers Stephen Harris, and father and daughter Nick and Chloe Brett, have been included in England indoor international team trials at Northampton on December 4.
Junior international Harris is in both the senior and under 26 trials, the latter team managed by Brett, while Brett himself is in the senior trial with daughter Chloe in the under 26 trial.
There were mixed fortunes at the weekend for the Northants teams in the Derbyshire Trophy, the English Bowling Federation indoor county championship.
The A team recovered from their surprise one shot defeat at the hands of their B side in the opening fixture by defeating North Cambs 106-65 at March to claim 12 of the 14 points available.
They won on three of the four rinks courtesy of John Earl, Mike Robertson and Simon Law, the latter winning 43-9.
The B team came down to earth with a bump as they crashed 155-53 to Norfolk at the Gallow club in Fakenham. They are on their travels again this Sunday when they visit Lincs at Lincoln.
RESULTS: Northants A 106 (12), North Cambs 65 (2) – (Northants rinks only): Wayne Morris, James Harford, Martyn Dolby lost 24-16; Michael Humphreys, Stephen Harris, John Earl won 20-19; Richard Allam, Michael Jeapes, Mike Robertson won 27-13; Tony Barwell, Paul Dalliday, Simon Law won 43-9.
Northants B 53 (0), Norfolk 155 (14) – (Northants rinks only): Andy Cox, Mick Greaves, Mick Linnell lost 46-13; Stuart Agger, Cliff Watson, Graham Agger lost 25-16; Les Sharp, Melvyn Beck, Paul Bailey lost 31-13; Gareth Dickenson, Brian Bassam, John Holroyd lost 53-11.