​A strong Yaxley team finished third in Sunday's Frostbite League race which was staged on a muddy course in March.

Isaac Ellard (left).

​Hunts AC’s Peterborough-based star Isaac Ellard was the individual race winner with Thorney AC’s Tobias Goodwin finishing seventh.

Ellard has won all three races in the six-race series so far having already been successful in St Neots and at Ferry Meadows.

Michael Major in 10th and 11th-placed Luke Brown led the PANVAC challenge.

Yaxley produced their usual good grouping of runners, with 10 of their men finishing between 18th and 47th.

Jordan Buttigieg and Darren Wells led the charge finishing 18th and 19th respectively, with Ashley Winch 28th and Craig Bradley 29th.

Yaxley’s Kayleigh Longfoot was the sixth lady home, ahead of Eye’s Sam Cullen in seventh. Rhiannon Loutit of Yaxley placed 12th.

Jasper Dunham finished third in the junior race with his PANVAC team-mate Finlay Smith seventh.

Yaxley’s Ben Garfield placed sixth with another Yaxley youngster Xander Gunn in 11th.

PANVAC’s Charlotte Smith was the fifth girl home and her club finished third on the day.

They are also third on the overall standings, the same position occupied by Yaxley in the main Frostbite standings who are four points adrift of leaders Hunts AC

The next Frostbite League race is scheduled for Sunday, January 14 in Hinchingbrooke.