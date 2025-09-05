Extra incentive for Peterborough RUFC as a new season approaches

Rob Jacobs is back with Peterborough RUFC. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough RUFC have the added incentive of promotion play-offs in the 2025-26 season.

Borough host Olney in their first Regional 2 Midlands East match at Fortress Fengate on Saturday (3pm) looking to build on last season’s respectable 5th place finish.

And the introduction of promotion play-off matches for teams that finish between 2nd and 5th in a 12-team division should ensure there is plenty to play for over the next 7 months.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “Head coach Sam Crooks and his assistants have created a good environment at the club and we are looking forward to the kick off of a new season.

"This season there is a promotion play-off for the teams who come 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th so hopefully we find ourselves in contention for that come the end of the season. After finishing 5th last season the squad will be looking to push on and climb up the competition ladder this season.

“We haven't lost any players from last season and we have recruited well. Second row forward George Lindley and fly-half Liam Shields have joined us from Bourne and have been impressive in pre-season so far.

"They are joined by loose forward Will Bell from Oakham and a returning back in Rob Jacobs who has moved back to the city. Also joining is Max Arnold, Owain Collard and David Harding-Prior who will add real depth to our squad. We are still looking at adding to the squad so hopefully we will pick up one or two more as the season gets going.

"As usual it won’t be easy with Bedford Athletic favourites to win the league, but sides like Market Harborough and Northampton Old Scouts will also believe they have a chance of top spot.

"We also have local derby games against Stamford who won promotion after a good 2024-25 season and they will be really tough games.”

Stamford have a tough start to their season if Manning’s prediction proves reliable as they visit Bedford Athletic.

Newly-promoted Oundle offer the best standard of rugby in the area and they open their National League 2 East season at home to Havant.

It’s a Friday night start (September 5) for Peterborough Lions in Counties 2 Midlands East at Oundle seconds.

Thorney were another local promotion-winning side last season. They play their first Counties 2 Eastern Counties fixture at home to Thurston on Saturday.