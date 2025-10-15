Event to highlight women's safety concerns about running in the dark to be hosted at the Embankment athletics track

Local ladies running at the Embankment athletics track. Photo David Lowndes.

Following the huge success of the 2025 Great Eastern Run over the weekend, the Greater Peterborough Athletics Network (GPAN) is delighted to be hosting a flagship event in support of England Athletics and Sport England’s ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ initiative at the Peterborough Athletic Track on Wednesday, October 29 (7-9pm).

‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ is an initiative created and spearheaded by Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ campaign. It has been running since October 2023, highlighting women’s stories and concerns around getting active outdoors in the darker months. Alongside this, it called on wider society to acknowledge their role in making getting active outdoors safer for women.

To mark the official end of summertime, GPAN, which is a network of 11 athletic and running clubs based both in Peterborough and nearby towns who work together to promote running and athletics to all ages and abilities, will be organising a number of safe short runs at different paces and distances from the athletics track for any runners who would like to take up the sport, but are concerned about running in the dark.

After the run, representatives from the clubs will also be available to answer any questions attendees might have. By taking part, it’s hoped women’s voices will be amplified to make outdoor sport and physical activity safer and more inclusive not only for women but anyone who feels at risk when exercising outside.

For those completely new to the sport, there will even be a beginners’ session organised on the athletics track under the floodlights. The evening is open to all with free parking available at the athletics track on the Embankment and is supported by both Sport England and England Athletics.

England Athletics RunTogether groups re-branded over 100 runs to ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ in 2024, symbolising a collective effort to defy the restrictions women feel during the darker months and demand urgent change to tackle women’s safety fears.

Chair of GPAN, Tim Cook, said: “Running is hugely popular in Peterborough as we saw at the Great Eastern Run, but it’s important that we do all we can to ensure that women and anyone else, male or female, always feels safe during the darker nights. We welcome the opportunity to showcase Peterborough through this national initiative and invite anyone interested in taking up running this winter to come along on the 29th October.”

England Athletics CEO, Chris Jones, said: “We want to help make athletics and running as safe, enjoyable and accessible for all as possible, and ‘Let’s Lift the Curfew’ is a key part of encouraging women to be active in ways that work for them, regardless of age, background or ability.

“Through the campaign, we’re calling on wider society to acknowledge their role in making getting active outdoors safer for women.”

Director of Marketing at Sport England and This Girl Can, Kate Dale, added: “Many women already feel excluded from the world of exercise – and this is heightened by safety fears around being active outdoors during the dark winter months.

“Safety fears should never prevent women getting active – but the sad reality is that they are a major barrier. That’s why we’re proud to be in the third year of Let’s Lift the Curfew, raising awareness and calling for change, and we are grateful for the support from England Athletics and the Greater Peterborough Athletics Network. While progress has been made, our work is far from done, and we continue to call for wider cultural awareness and education for allyship with women. Everyone is invited and welcome to join us.”