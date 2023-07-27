Brandon Ballard on top of the podium at Chelmsford.

The Orton-based athlete, who represents Huntingdonshire AC, became a national champion after running a mature race against a field of older, more experienced runners.

North Devon athlete James McKibbin led from the gun, but Ballard stalked him for the entire race before easing ahead on the final bend and holding his rival off in a frantic sprint finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballard's day was made complete when he realised he'd run a time of 4:08.66, taking a second off his previous personal best (PB) which he ran on his only other 1,500m outing of the season.

Brandon Ballard

The 20 year-old athlete now sits sixth in the British T20 1500m rankings and third in the 800m rankings.

After spending the first few months of the year laid up with a fractured ankle, he has really pushed on this season and has obliterated his previous best times.

The national title was the icing on the cake after Ballard had been added to the England Athletics talent programme, places on which are reserved for athletes with international potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been awarded his international licence which he needs before he can represent his country.

Selection for the talent programme will mean Ballard has opportunities to attend athlete and coach training camps, take advantage of coaching sessions and receive wide-ranging help and advice.

Proud coach Denise Korkmaz said "Brandon was the youngest athlete on the Chelmsford track by a long way, but he ran a very well-timed race.

"Were it not for his injury earlier in the year I suspect he'd be going under four minutes by now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a few more races this year, and will aim to lower his times further."

​ROUND-UP

The Capes brothers and a trio of PANVAC veterans were in action at the Biggleswade AC Throws Festival.

Lawson Capes threw the five kilogram shot for the first time in competition achieving a distance of 16.95m. He has only bettered this with his usual four kilogram shot on three occasions.

Capes went on to win the discus with a throw of 45.79m. He remains the number two ranked under 15 discus thrower in the country, as well as topping the shot rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan Capes threw 15.40m while over 70 Kevin Bates achieved a distance of 10.32m. Bates threw the hammer 26.99m finishing just behind fellow over 70 Tim Needham who achieved a distance of 29.68m. Needham threw the discus 27.34m.

Andrea Jenkins won the hammer with a throw of 43.07m. She was third lady in the discus with a distance of 30.78m.

PANVAC'S Jim Gillespie won the shot at the Corby Open Meeting with a throw of 8.95m.

PANVAC’s Matthew Church ran an 800m PB of 2:09.46 at the St. Ives Open Meeting. Church also ran the 200m in 24.64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad