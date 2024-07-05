England success for local bowlers and city star now a national selector

England bowls star Nicky Brett. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

​Hunts bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Bowls England Middleton Cup when they face Northants at Parkway on Saturday.

​They have won three out of three so far and need 16 points from this final fixture to guarantee their passage into the knockout stage, and that's assuming closest rivals Bedfordshire claim all 22 points from their home match against Cambridgeshire.

Hunts, beaten finalists at Leamington last year, are almost certain to face old adversaries Norfolk in the last eight should they qualify.

Meanwhile, Tristan Morton and Nicky Brett were in the 15-strong England team that won the British Isles international series at Leamington over the weekend.

Catherine Popple (right) is now an England bowls selector.

They finished three points clear of Wales in a competition that sees two sessions of bowls against each of the other four countries, one featuring three singles and three fours and the other three pairs and three triples, with three points awarded for each win.

City bowler Catherine Popple has been appointed an England international women's selector for the Eastern region.

Popple, who shared her bowls time between Parkway and Brampton, played for England over a 26-year period and featured in three Commonwealth Games. She has won 13 National titles and three British Isles championships.

Northants' Adams Trophy team suffered a fourth defeat in five matches when they were beaten 175-153 by Norfolk at Great Plumstead.

They returned with five points following rinks wins for Kevin Vinter and John Earl and a draw for county president Martyn Dolby.

Their scheduled final match at home to Hunts on Saturday will not be played as it is a 'dead rubber', so the teams will share the 22 points.

However, the Newton Trophy team will be in action against Hunts at Whittlesey Manor on Saturday as they still have an outside chance of progressing from the southern section, although Norfolk remains firm favourites for the title.

