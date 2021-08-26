England glory for City of Peterborough stars

Adam Drake.

Current City star Adam Drake was part of the England Over 45s squad that won a Home International tournament at Beeston Hockey Club.

And former City man Gareth Andrew shot England over 35s to success at the same venue, also in a tournament for teams from the UK.

Drake was unofficially named England Over 45s player of the tournament after wins over Wales (8-0), Scotland (2-0) and Ireland (3-1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew was top scorer in the Under 35 competition with six goals including four against Wales.

England won this event on goal difference after drawing their final game against an England Lions team 2-2.

Drake is a regular medal winner at Masters level. He has won golds at the World and European Championships as well as three silver medals at European Championship level and three bronze medals (two World championship, one European).