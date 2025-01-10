England duty for young local bowler and star man to start World Indoor campaign

Nick Brett.

​Local youngster Ollie Jeapes is on international duty for England this weekend.

​The 14-year-old lines up in one of two England mixed teams competing in the British Isles Under 18 international series in Scotland.

Jeapes, current holder of both the English Bowling Federation's outdoor and indoor junior singles titles, will be playing singles and lead in the triples.

COUNTY BOWLS

Northants B resume their English Bowling Federation's Derbyshire Trophy campaign on Sunday when they make the short trip to March to face North Cambs.

They will be hoping to continue where they left off before Christmas when they gained their first win of the season at the expense of North Essex.

There is one change in personnel from that team with Roger Martin replacing Peter Linnell.

Team: Malcolm Mitchell, Ally McNaughton, Mike Anderson; Mick Porter, Dudley Smith, Roger Martin; John Holroyd, Andy Cox, Kevin Vinter; Martin Prudhoe, Neil Wright, Mick Linnell.

WORLD INDOORS

Local multiple champion Nicky Brett starts his campaign in a men’s pairs first round match on Sunday.

Brett is with his regular partner Greg Harlow. They are two-time former champions.