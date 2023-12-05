England call-up for schoolboy Ollie, plus Northants County bowls latest
He also featured in the Under 25 international trial at Nottingham last weekend, where fellow local players Nicky Brett, his daughter Chloe and Stamford based Stephen Harris were also in action aiming to retain their places in the senior teams.
COUNTY NEWS
Northants A made it three wins out of three in the English Bowling Federation's Derbyshire Trophy with a 90-81 victory over Hunts at Huntingdon.
They won on the rinks of team captain Simon Law and Peter Brown, and Adam Warrington's trio shared the spoils as Northants collected 11 of the 14 points on offer to increase their lead at the top of the southern section to 15 points, although they have played more games than their main rivals.
They will be hoping some of those rivals slip up before they are next in action in mid-February when they complete their fixtures with home matches against North Essex and Norfolk.
RESULT
NORTHANTS A 90 (11), HUNTS 81 (3): (Northants rinks only) -
Brian Martin, Michael Jeapes, Simon Law won 25-17; Stuart Agger, Graham Agger, Peter Brown won 22-16; Michael Humphreys, Paul Dalliday, Adam Warrington drew 21-21; Wayne Morris, Tom Newman, John Earl lost 22-27.
The Peterborough League holds their annual general meeting at the Peterborough & District club on Tuesday