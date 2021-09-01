England bowls title for young Parkway pair

Chloe Brett in action.

The Parkway pair defeated the strong Devon duo of Nicole Rogers and Emma Cooper 18-14 in the final, having beaten Surrey (30-3), Somerset (17-15) and Northants (20-9). Hunts narrowly missed out on reaching two other finals during the opening 11 days of the championships.

The Parkway rink of Rebecca Moorbey, Chloe Brett, Jean Baker and Catherine Popple were beaten 14-7 by Hertfordshire in the semi-finals of the fours, while Brampton’s Lewis Baker, Ed Elmore and Nick Brett lost 21-16 to Devon in the last four of the men’s triples.

Chloe Brett reached the quarter-finals of the junior singles, but there was little joy elsewhere.

There was only disappointment at the Bowls England finals for Tristan Morton.

In the men’s events, Tristan Morton (Parkway) lost in the opening round of the singles; Brett and Baker reached the second round of the pairs; Ean Morton, Simon Law, Stuart Popple and Tristan Morton (Parkway) went out in the opening round of the fours, while Toby Furzeland and Matt Nickerson (Sawtry) lost in the opening round of the junior pairs.