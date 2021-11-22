Emotional success for Thorney trainer as daughter of her 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa wins on debut at Huntingdon

Pam Sly (left) with Speciosa.

The three-year-old is a son of the mighty Speciosa who was owned and trained by Sly when winning the 1,000 Gueineas in 2006. Speciosa has since gone on to produce eight foals, five of which have gone on to record victories under Rules.

Special Cadeau is a son of Nathaniel who won the King George and the Eclipse Stakes. He is also the sire of the mighty Enable. Special Cadeau started as the 9/4 favourite for his debut at Huntingdon in a bumper over an extended mile and five furlongs on good ground. Despite being keen early and racing towards the back of the field, Special Cadeau was travelling strongly on the run for home.

Ridden by Paul O’Brien, he knuckled down to the last with real aplomb in the home straight, learning on the job and keeping on strongly to score by two and a half-lengths.

This was a really impressive effort from Special Cadeau who will clearly come on plenty for this victory and the manner in which he quickened away all the to the line suggested that he could be a very exciting prospect going forward.

As for Sly’s form, the trainer is now operating at a 40% strike-rate in the last two weeks, with two winners from five runners, a stunning return for the Thorney trainer. Sly’s other winner recently was Fransham who scored in fine style at Wetherby earlier this month.

Sly hopes for more glory at Wetherby on Wednesday (November 24) where she could be double-handed at the track. Sly’s first runner could be William Cody. He finished a good second in a bumper at Market Rasen in June, but was well-beaten on his debut over hurdles at Uttoxeter last month. He will have to step up again to win this event, but could run into a place in the 2.20pm.

Sly’s other runner is one which she has bred and now owns and trains. A daughter of Westerner, Eleanor Dumont makes her debut in the 3.20pm and is the seventh foal out of Circus Rose whose offspring have all been trained by Sly and include the exciting Fransham.