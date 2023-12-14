Emma excels as COPs take charge of their own event

​City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs) collected another bumper haul of medals at their own Winter Meet.

Successful COPs swimmers Amélie Stevenson, Alexis Johnson and Freya Gysling

​The elite city club hosted the event at the Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey as their own base at the Regional Pool in Peterborough is currently out of service.

There were many multiple COPs winners led, not for the first time, by 13 year-old star Emma Cushion who collected nine first-place finishes.

Not far behind was 12 year-old Kitty Lamb who picked up seven gold medals and Frank Lamb (14) who made the top of the podium on five occasions.

Other multiple winners in the boys events were Benjamin Piscapo (10), Kameron Baker (12), Lewis Borgognoni (12), Patryk Nowak (13), Kieran NG (13), George Heather (13), Charlie Rehus (14), Kian Lee (15) and Jack Swindale (15).

And other multiple winners for COPs in girls events were Isla Tate (10). Anna Mason (11), Olivia Pais (11), Alexis Johnson (12), Isla Stewart (13), Annabelle Kett (14) and Molly Burrows (14).

Eleven year-old Spencer Hibbitt swam with plenty of spirit to pick up seven medals, including one for a first-place finish.

Many of the COPs members achieved qualification times for the upcoming Cambridgeshire County Swimming Championships at Parkside Pool in Cambridge in January 2024.

Other competing clubs included West Norfolk SC, Wisbech SC, St Ives SC, Huntingdon Piranhas SC, Stevenage SC and March Marlins.

COPs co-chairman Chris Sackree expressed pride in the event stating, "While the weather posed its challenges, the Winter Meet was a resounding success.

"Approximately 250 swimmers per session, sold-out seating, and positive feedback from visiting clubs highlight the collaborative spirit and commitment of everyone involved."

COPs remain committed to fostering a competitive yet supportive environment for young swimmers.

Anyone interested in a free trial or to join the club’s new swim academy, please contact assistant coach Matt Gray at [email protected].