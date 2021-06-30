Emily and Emma were Peterborough City’s ‘Golden Girls’, while Isaac also impressed at the Junior Rowing Championships at Thorpe Meadows

Emily Fitzjohn and Emma Calver with their gold medals.

Isaac Malcolm qualified second fastest in the J13 singles and then exceeded expectations in the A final, crossing the line in first position, 12 seconds ahead of runners-up Cantabrigian Rowing Club.

Emma Calver and Emily Fitzjohn were City’s golden girls, achieving the fastest time in the Womens J14 doubles time trials before winning the A final by a comfortable five seconds.

Bert Papworth was the fastest rower in the J15 singles time trial, but fell short of the win in the final by just two seconds. He was still rewarded with a super silver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold medallist Isaac Malcolm. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sergio Read Moerira Lima also won silver in the J14 singles, crossing the line just one second ahead of Windsor Boys School in third.

The other City medallists were Joseph Beesley, James Garfield, James Ryder, Hugo Carter and Adam Taylor (cox) who came an excellent second in the J15 coxed quad.

Emma Calver also coxed the Women’s J15 quad of Wiktoria Szubzda, Sophie Bicknell, Erin Ansell-Crook and Lottie Tasker to achieve the seventh fastest time in the time trials before they achieved a creditable fourth place finish in their B final.

Tasker also just missed out on a medal in the Women’s J15 singles, finishing just five seconds short of the bronze and silver medal positions in the A final.

Action from Peterborough City's Junior Championships. Photo: David Lowndes.