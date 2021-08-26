Eljay and Katie lead a Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletic Club gold rush in the Lincolnshire County Championships and an international call-up for Donovan Capes

Katie Marsh

Secker clocked 13.74 in the 100m hurdles and also won the long jump and javelin.

PANVAC athletes won an incredible 25 gold medals, with under 17 sprinter Katie Marsh also making three visits to the top step of the podium.

Brothers Donovan and Lawson Capes both won shot put gold. Under 17 Donovan Capes set a new personal best and new Championship record of 16.14m as he prepares for the English Schools Championship at Loughborough on September 3.

Donovan Capes.

Donovan has also been called up to represent England Under 18s in an international contest with Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland, Wales & Scotland at Moulton College early next month.

Lawson Capes threw 14.08m, which is also a new championship record, when winning the under 13 shot. He also took the 100m title with a new championship record of 12.9 seconds.