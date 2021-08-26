Eljay and Katie lead a Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletic Club gold rush in the Lincolnshire County Championships and an international call-up for Donovan Capes
Eljay Secker showed his versatility at the weekend (August 21/22) as he led a Peterborough & Nene Valley AC gold rush in the Lincolnshire AAA County Championships by picking up three gold medals at three very different disciplines.
Secker clocked 13.74 in the 100m hurdles and also won the long jump and javelin.
PANVAC athletes won an incredible 25 gold medals, with under 17 sprinter Katie Marsh also making three visits to the top step of the podium.
Brothers Donovan and Lawson Capes both won shot put gold. Under 17 Donovan Capes set a new personal best and new Championship record of 16.14m as he prepares for the English Schools Championship at Loughborough on September 3.
Donovan has also been called up to represent England Under 18s in an international contest with Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland, Wales & Scotland at Moulton College early next month.
Lawson Capes threw 14.08m, which is also a new championship record, when winning the under 13 shot. He also took the 100m title with a new championship record of 12.9 seconds.
PANVAC results: Senior Men 800m Gold Archie Rainbow - 1:56.08; U20 high jump Gold - Grace Tidman 1.55m; U20 400m Gold Ellie Odlin 62.44; U20 800m Gold - Odlin 2:19.66; U20 100m Gold - Holly Aslin 12.98; U20 Long Jump Gold - Aslin 5.00m; U20 High Jump Gold -Dylan Phillips 1.85m; U20 Long Jump Bronze - Dylan Phillips 5.50m; U20 400m Silver - Luke Phillips 58.93; U20 100m Bronze - Luke Phillips 11.79; U20 1,500m Silver - Ellie Rainbow 5:23.10; U17 100m Hurdles Gold -Eljay Secker 13.74; U 17 High Jump Gold - Secker 1.70m; U17 Javelin Gold - Secker 40.14m; U17 Shot put Gold - Donovan Capes 16.14m; U17 100m Hurdles Silver - Max Roe 14.21; U7 100m Silver - Roe 11.78; U17 100m Gold - Max Aslin -11.59; U17 80M Hurdles Gold - Katie Marsh 12.12; U17 Long Jump Gold - Marsh 4.79m; U17 100m Gold - Marsh 13.38; U17 200m - Gold Alexa Boole 28.53; U17 300m - Gold Boole 46.01; U17 100m Silver - Alexa Boole 13.69; U17 200m - Bronze Evie Blow 30.45; U 17 Javelin Gold - Blow 16.47m; U15 Long Jump Gold - Fraser Boole -4.29m; U15 100m Gold -Sienna Slater 13.10; U15 300m Gold - Meghan Cornwell -44.81m; U15 200m Silver Cornwell 28.66; U15 3,000m Silver - Evie Hemmings 12:02.88; U15 1,500m Gold - Hemmings 5:24.36; U13 1,500m Gold - Louie Hemmings 5:03.37; U13 800m Gold - Hemmings 2:31.69; U13 shot put Gold - Lawson Capes 14.08m; U13 100m Gold - Lawson Capes 12.90m.