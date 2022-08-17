Eight 'world' golds for Elise and four for Markuss, the tiny terrors of the Taylor TASKforce team
Six year-old Elise Serniak-Taylor (6) captued an astonishing eight titles at the WKO Open World Championships in Barnsley.
The Team England member won every event she contested her and as the only fighter, adult or child, to pull off the feat, often winning against older opponents, she won the event’s top female competitor prize.
Elise can now call herself a world champion in point karate, kickboxing and boxing.
Elise is a member of her world champion father Rob Taylor’s TASK team and clubmate Markuss Nikolajevs (8) also enjoyed a brilliant competition.
Markuss won 4 golds, two silvers and a bronze in point karate and kickboxing.
Most Popular
-
1
Some Peterborough United players delivered a big improvement in form to see off powerful opponents
-
2
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh win out against ten-man Sheffield Wednesday
-
3
Peterborough United bounce back to form with a deserved win over the League One title favourites
-
4
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann not getting carried after away after win over tough opposition
-
5
One huge talking and turning point for Peterborough United, keep calm and carry on, deadly Posh pairings, refreshing faith in young players and the August wish list
Rob Taylor said: “I am extremely proud of both of my young superstars especially Elise who has now got to prepare for the Unified World Championships in Italy this October.
"After last weekend we feel she is ready.”