Eight 'world' golds for Elise and four for Markuss, the tiny terrors of the Taylor TASKforce team

Six year-old Elise Serniak-Taylor (6) captued an astonishing eight titles at the WKO Open World Championships in Barnsley.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:00 am
'World' title winners Elise Serniak-Taylor (left) and Markuss Nikolajevs.
The Team England member won every event she contested her and as the only fighter, adult or child, to pull off the feat, often winning against older opponents, she won the event’s top female competitor prize.

Elise can now call herself a world champion in point karate, kickboxing and boxing.

Elise is a member of her world champion father Rob Taylor’s TASK team and clubmate Markuss Nikolajevs (8) also enjoyed a brilliant competition.

Markuss won 4 golds, two silvers and a bronze in point karate and kickboxing.

Rob Taylor said: “I am extremely proud of both of my young superstars especially Elise who has now got to prepare for the Unified World Championships in Italy this October.

"After last weekend we feel she is ready.”

