Eight wins and 16 top three finishes for PACTRAC athletes in Oundle

Phil Groves in action in Oundle.

PACTRAC man Phil Groves claimed an excellent second place finish in the Active Training World event in Oundle.

The adult triathlon races took place over both Super Sprint and Sprint distances, while the children's event included races like Tristart, Tristar 1-3, and Youth Tri.

After conceding 3 minutes on the swim, Groves pulled back to within 1:47 minutes of overall victory in the main Sprint triathlon. He recorded the fastest bike split and the fastest run split. He moved up to second spot during the run.

Jack Shipton finished a good 3rd overall in the Super Sprint Triathlon with his podium position never in doubt.

PACTRAC sent 16 seniors and 8 juniors to the event. Eight athletes won their age groups (AG) while 16 finished in the top three.

Best of the Juniors were the Goodale sisters, Phoebe and Ophelia, who both worked hard for their second places.

RESULTS

Sprint triathlon

(600m swim, 15 mile bike, 3.1 mile run).

2 Phil Groves ............... 12:44 .... 44:11 .... 18:31 ..= 1:15:26 AG 1; 9 Rob Hammond ....... 11:03 .... 48:18 .... 21:00 ..= 1:20:21 AG 1; 11 Dave Allsop .............. 11:15 .... 48:19 .... 22:38 ..= 1:22:12 AG 2; 24 Harriet Lomas .......... 12:08 .... 51:43 .... 24:56 ..= 1:28:47 AG 2; 25 Darren Coley ............ 11:10 .... 53:37 .... 24:41 ..= 1:29:28 AG 2; 26 Steve Hope ............... 13:30 .... 51:17 .... 24:50 ..= 1: 29:37 AG 2; 55 Mike Farrow .............. 17:31 .... 55:35 .... 29:37 ..= 1:42:43 AG 1; 57 Julia Kingsley ............. 9:21 .... 63:38 .... 30:38 ..= 1:43:37 AG 1; 74 Victoria Norgate ...... 17:18 .... 68:37 .... 31:59 ..= 1:57:54 AG 6; 77 Daniel Richardson ... 21:01 .... 71:33 .... 30:34 ..= 2:03:08 AG 6; 84 Georgina Jennings .. 16:36 .... 69:41 .... 45:57 ..= 2:12:14 AG 1; 85. Yvonne Lee ................. 19:29 .... 76:26 .... 37:58 ..= 2:13:53 AG 1.

Sprint Aquabike

(600m swim, 15 mile bike)

4 Frank Oakes .... 20:38 .... 64:32 ..= 85:10 AG 1.

Super-Sprint Triathlon

(400m swim, 10km bike, 3.5km run)

3 Jack Shipton ............. 8:56 .... 28:53 .... 10:56 ..= 48:45 AG 1; 29 Sam Jackson ......... 13:13 .... 34:24 .... 16:23 ..= 64:00 AG 2; 42 Tracy Rookyard .... 12:07 .... 42:26 .... 16:49 ..= 71:22 AG 5.

Tristar

7 Parker Anthony .... 1:41 .... 4:58 .... 3:25 ..= 10:04

Tristart 1

19 Byron Stother .... 4:07 .... 8:33 .... 5:53 ..= 18:33; 41 Jack Dundee ...... 4:05 .... 10:14 .... 7:49 ..= 22:08; 70 Orla Caskey ........ 4:58 .... 11:31 .... 5:42 ..= 22:11.

Tristart 2

2 Ophelia Goodale .... 3:26 .... 11:28 .... 7:55 ..= 22:49; 26 Hugo Flikweert ....... 3:37 .... 13:38 .... 8:53 ..= 26:08.

Tristart 3.

16 Bentley Anthony .... 5:34 .... 18:01 .... 10:44 ..= 34:19

Youth

2 Phoebe Goodale .... 6:38 .... 20:56 .... 13:31 ..= 41:05.