Eight medals for nine year-old Lucy as Deepings Swimming Club racers dominate the Spalding Open

Deepings Swimming Club members at Spalding.

Despite the club training around half the hours of rival clubs due to the closure of Deepings Leisure Centre in July, a series of outstanding performances resulted in a final medal haul of 19 gold, 34 silver and 27 bronze.

Nine-year-old Lucy Jenkinson had a weekend to remember in only her second open meet, bagging eight medals. Lucy won four golds in the 50m and 200m backstroke, 200IM and 200m freestyle, a trio of silvers in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke, and bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Florence Carlson exemplified the high level of inter-club competition by out-touching Lucy to claim gold in the 100m backstroke, adding silver in the 50m backstroke.

Olivia King, competing in her first open meet, won gold in the 50m breaststroke, silver in the 100IM and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Ashton Hunter (9) won seven silver medals and teammate Oliver Clarke (9) collected medals in all four 50m events, one silver and three bronze medals.

Other gold medal winers for Deepings were Orla Bailey (10), Meike McDonald (11), Eydee Chilvers (11), Sadie Hunter (13), Matt Hall (10), James Cash (11) and Harry Cardell (15).

Cardell won a hat-trick of golds in three different disciplines and also added two silver and bronze medals to his collection, while McDonald also collected a golden trebl e in the 200IM, 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly, while also picking up a single silver and bronze medal.

Hall and Hunter won a pair of gold medals apiece.

Other Deepings medallists: Girls - Olivia Laud (9): bronze – 100IM; Orla Bailey (9): silver – 100m breaststroke; Sophie Robinson (10): bronze - 100m back; Charlotte Jenkinson (11): silver – 200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly; bronze – 100m butterfly, 200m back; Grace Hurn (11): bronze - 50m butterfly; Sadie Hunter (13): silver - 100m back; bronze - 50m butterfly, 50m back; Kendra Greenwood-Covell (13): bronze 200m butterfly; Molly Briers (15): bronze – 200IM, 200m back;Penny Baxter (15): bronze – 200m breaststroke, 200m freestyle.