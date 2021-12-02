Eight gold medals for awesome Alfie of City of Peterborough Swimming Club
City of Peterborough Swimming Club’s (COPs) Alfie Larham (9) won a remarkable eight gold medals and one silver at an inter-club time trial event at the Regional Pool.
The meeting was cut back from two days to one because of extreme weather conditions on Saturday.
COPs swimmers competed against March Merlins, Huntingdon Piranhas and Kettering’s elite swimming club with over 180 competitors taking the opportunity to improve times and record personal bests in what was described as ‘an electric atmosphere.’
**If you would like to arrange a free trial at COPs and can swim at level seven and above please contact assistant coach Joe on [email protected]