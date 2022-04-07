Ecstasy and agony for Gibb at Thorney memorial race, Martin shines in Manchester, Rutland course record for Pike, Encouraging efforts from up and coming stars

Alex Gibb leads clubmate Luke Brown in the Keith Hall Memorial Race. Photo: Millfieldstudios.com.

On a course usually buffeted by gales, the race was run in near perfect, windless conditions and Gibb clocked 32:07, an agonising one second outside his best 10km time. He was 18 seconds clear of runner up Chris Smith from Hunts AC.

PANVAC were the leading men’s team, with Nathan Bunting fourth in 32.51 and Luke Brown fifth with a 32.59 clocking. Kirk Brawn was the fourth PANVAC man home finishing seventh in 34.16. Steve Wilkinson placed 10th with 34.44.

Bushfield’s Brian Corleys clocked 34.36 for ninth spot, while Werrington Joggers were led home by Paul Halford with a time of 36.02. Halford was followed in by improving Thorney teenager Tobias Goodwin who ran 36.08.

Phil Martin in Manchester

Bushfield’s Eric Winstone continued to carry the flag for the old guard finishing as first over 70 with a time of 46.27.

The ladies race was won by Hunts AC’s Lucy Mapp with a time of 36.40. Helpston Harrier Philippa Taylor placed fourth and first over 50 in 39.36. There were only nine seconds separating seventh placed PANVAC runner Emma Hankin with 40:53 and eighth placed Abbi Branston of Yaxley, whose time of 41.02 was a new personal best.

Anne Wood of Werrington Joggers was first over 60 with a time of 44.49.

There was a Thorney double in the junior 3km race. Eli Goodwin won in 10:33 with Grace Randall first girl in a time of 12:14.

Archie Rainbow.

**PANVAC’S Phil Martin placed 32nd and second over 40 at the Manchester Marathon in a time of 2:26.45, his second fastest at the distance. Bushfield’s Martin Gichuhi ran a PB of 2:36.05 in Manchester, while PANVAC’s Mark Popple clocked 2:52.11. Eye veteran Roy Young ran 3:39.42, and Bushfield’s Becky Witton was delighted with a 10 minute PB, finishing in a time of 3:37.46.

** PANVAC’s John Pike finished as runner up in the Rutland Half Marathon on Sunday. Pike clocked 1:21.37, an over 45s course record.

** There were encouraging performances for many up and coming Peterborough & Nene Valley athletes at their open track and field meeting held on the Embankment.

Under 20 Dylan Phillips advanced his high jump personal best (PB) to 1.95m. Phillips was ranked 20th under 20 in the country in 2021 with a best clearance of 1.90m.

Archie Rainbow usually specialises in the 800m, but dropped down a distance recording a big 400m PB of 50.06.

Under 20 Elizabeth Taylor also recorded an early season 400m PB with a 59.20 clocking.

Senior athlete James Marsh ran a 36.71 300m, and under 15 Meghan Cornwell-Heath reduced her best 300m time to 44.66.

Sienna Slater was another under 15 to impress, running a sub 13 seconds 100m for the first time with a 12.99 clocking. Under 17 Max Roe ran an 11.73 100m.

Alexa Boole ran well in the 200m with the under 20 crossing the line in 27.57, while under 17 Jack Wheatley achieved a 200m PB of 25.91.

There were a number of big 800m PBs with under 13 Louie Hemmings running an impressive 2:22.89.

Under 15s William Harris and Ruby Hynes clocked 2:28.94 and 2:33.51 respectively, while Faith Perkins crossed the line in 2:32.11.

There was also a new PB for under 17 Seb Beedell who clocked 2:05.20.

Five under 17s ran their fastest ever 1,500m times. Jack Sneddon with 4:28.49 was quickest ahead of Ted Ash who clocked 4:36.74 and Felix Bowling with 4:40.53. Josh Smith clocked 4:46.48, while Isaac Fell ran 4:52.92.

Under 15 Erin Walker crossed the line in 5:13.38 and under 13 Lewis Legge ran a hugely impressive 4:54.62 in his first ever 1500m race.

Claudia Harlow competing as an under 17 won the long jump with a distance of 4.33m and Eljay Secker threw the javelin 39.34m, a new PB for the under 20 athlete.

Senior throwers were in good form and the meeting saw a welcome return for Dave Bush after a serious injury. Bush won the shot with an 11.86m putt.

Sally Pusey threw a new hammer PB of 27.41m and Simon Achurch won the men’s competition with a distance of 41.01m.