Dramatic late blow for City of Peterborough at the end of a 10-goal National League thriller
City of Peterborough Hockey Club suffered a dramatic late blow at the end of a 10-goal National League thriller against Lichfield at Bretton Gate.
The visitors made it 5-5 with the last hit of the Conference Midlands Division match from a short corner taken after the final whistle had blown. Hockey laws allow a set-piece to take place after full time has been called.
It was a fitting end to a spectacular contest which saw the lead change hands five times, but City will be disappointed to start the second half of the season with draws against the bottom two clubs.
City are still second, but have dropped six points behind leaders Harborne who won a thriller of their own, 5-4 at Bedford.
City led 1-0, 4-3 and 5-4, while Lichfield led 2-1 and 3-2.
Captain Joe Finding converted two penalty flicks for City, while Matt Porter, Zak Scotting and NIck Battie also netted, but man-of-the-match for the home side was Matt Goodley who assisted on all three open play goals.
City were hampered late on by playing the last 12 minutes with a bare 11 players after three limped off with injury.
Gareth Andrew’s men have a tough game at University of Nottingham seconds next Sunday (February 19). The students are a point behind City in fourth.
City of Peterborough Ladies lost 2-0 at fourth-placed Broxbourne and remain eighth in a 13-team East Premier Division. They host St Albans at Bretton Gate next Saturday (February 18, 1pm).