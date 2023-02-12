Two-goal Joe Finding in action for City of Peterborough against Lichfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

The visitors made it 5-5 with the last hit of the Conference Midlands Division match from a short corner taken after the final whistle had blown. Hockey laws allow a set-piece to take place after full time has been called.

It was a fitting end to a spectacular contest which saw the lead change hands five times, but City will be disappointed to start the second half of the season with draws against the bottom two clubs.

City are still second, but have dropped six points behind leaders Harborne who won a thriller of their own, 5-4 at Bedford.

Matt Porter on the stretch for City of Peterborough against Lichfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

City led 1-0, 4-3 and 5-4, while Lichfield led 2-1 and 3-2.

Captain Joe Finding converted two penalty flicks for City, while Matt Porter, Zak Scotting and NIck Battie also netted, but man-of-the-match for the home side was Matt Goodley who assisted on all three open play goals.

City were hampered late on by playing the last 12 minutes with a bare 11 players after three limped off with injury.

Gareth Andrew’s men have a tough game at University of Nottingham seconds next Sunday (February 19). The students are a point behind City in fourth.

Paul Hillsdon of City of Peterborough battling for possession against Lichfield. Photo: David Lowndes.