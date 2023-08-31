Double national champion Lawson was far too good for England's best, two British titles for veterans

Lawson Capes in shot put action in Birmingham.

​The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace was clear favourite to repeat his winning shot performance from last year's championship, and didn't disappoint with an enormous throw of 17.96m, over three metres up on his winning 2022 distance.

Capes finished fifth in the discus last year, but his improvement over the past 12 months has been massive.

The winning throw of 48.62 was more than 10 metres further than he threw last year.

He could probably have thrown further, but for a strong cross wind which played havoc with the projectile's flight.

The talented youngster had winning margins of over a metre in the shot and over three metres in the discus.

He is now ranked fifth in the all-time UK discus standings for his age group and seventh in the shot.

"Lawson has had an enviable season and is undefeated in both disciplines having won all the major titles," said proud father and coach Lewis Capes. “It was great to see him do the double as this is a rare thing to achieve.

"My wife and I had returned from the States the previous day after taking his older brother Donovan out to University in Colorado where he has been awarded a full scholarship.

"Lawson wanted to stay at home to train and prepare for these championships, which showed great maturity and dedication.

"He has enjoyed a record breaking year winning every competition in which he's been involved.

“He competes for Lincolnshire again in the inter-counties in two weeks time and finishes off September with a couple of opens where he aims to surpass 18m in the shot."

Three PANVAC track athletes were also in action at Birmingham, with Jack Wheatley running a wind assisted 100m hurdles personal best (PB) of 13.46 when finishing second in his under 17 heat.

Wheatley was just three hundredths of a second slower in the final in which he placed eighth.

Louie Hemmings competed in the 3,000m in his first year as an under 15 athlete and the Crowland-based youngster enjoyed a good run clocking 9:44.58 for 14th position.

The time was within touching distance of his PB and timewise he was nearer the front than the back.

Under 17 Sienna Slater missed out on the 80m hurdles final by an agonising 100th of a second when third in her heat with a time of 11.77.

BRITISH MASTERS

PANVAC's Simon Achurch and Andrea Jenkins both won over 45 gold at the British Masters Throws Pentathlon Championship in Oxford.

Achurch won four of the five events, but ironically his only defeat was in the shot where his throw of 10.49m was his most lucrative discipline points-wise.