News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Double national champion Lawson was far too good for England's best, two British titles for veterans

​Hot shot thrower Lawson Capes became a double national champion when winning under 15 discus and shot put gold in the England National Championship at Birmingham over the weekend.
By Barry Warne
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Lawson Capes in shot put action in Birmingham.Lawson Capes in shot put action in Birmingham.
Lawson Capes in shot put action in Birmingham.

​The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC ace was clear favourite to repeat his winning shot performance from last year's championship, and didn't disappoint with an enormous throw of 17.96m, over three metres up on his winning 2022 distance.

Capes finished fifth in the discus last year, but his improvement over the past 12 months has been massive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning throw of 48.62 was more than 10 metres further than he threw last year.

He could probably have thrown further, but for a strong cross wind which played havoc with the projectile's flight.

Most Popular

The talented youngster had winning margins of over a metre in the shot and over three metres in the discus.

He is now ranked fifth in the all-time UK discus standings for his age group and seventh in the shot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Lawson has had an enviable season and is undefeated in both disciplines having won all the major titles," said proud father and coach Lewis Capes. “It was great to see him do the double as this is a rare thing to achieve.

"My wife and I had returned from the States the previous day after taking his older brother Donovan out to University in Colorado where he has been awarded a full scholarship.

"Lawson wanted to stay at home to train and prepare for these championships, which showed great maturity and dedication.

"He has enjoyed a record breaking year winning every competition in which he's been involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He competes for Lincolnshire again in the inter-counties in two weeks time and finishes off September with a couple of opens where he aims to surpass 18m in the shot."

Three PANVAC track athletes were also in action at Birmingham, with Jack Wheatley running a wind assisted 100m hurdles personal best (PB) of 13.46 when finishing second in his under 17 heat.

Wheatley was just three hundredths of a second slower in the final in which he placed eighth.

Louie Hemmings competed in the 3,000m in his first year as an under 15 athlete and the Crowland-based youngster enjoyed a good run clocking 9:44.58 for 14th position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The time was within touching distance of his PB and timewise he was nearer the front than the back.

Under 17 Sienna Slater missed out on the 80m hurdles final by an agonising 100th of a second when third in her heat with a time of 11.77.

BRITISH MASTERS

PANVAC's Simon Achurch and Andrea Jenkins both won over 45 gold at the British Masters Throws Pentathlon Championship in Oxford.

Achurch won four of the five events, but ironically his only defeat was in the shot where his throw of 10.49m was his most lucrative discipline points-wise.

Andrea Jenkins left no margin for error winning all five events and Tim Needham finished fourth in the over 70 Championship.

Related topics:EnglandDonovanBirmingham