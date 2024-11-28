Double delight for Northants bowlers

Simon Law was part of the winning Northants A Team. Photo David Lowndes.

​Northants teams enjoyed a double success in the latest round of matches in the Derbyshire Trophy, the English Bowling Federation's Indoor County Championship.

​The A team, the defending champions, made it two wins out of two with a narrow 93-88 (10-4) win against North Cambs at Stamford, while the B team claimed their first win at the third attempt by defeating North Essex 91-68 (12-2) at Peterborough & District.

Results

A Team

Paul Dalliday, Martyn Dolby, Simon Law won 29-21

Stuart Agger, Graham Agger, Peter Brown won 29-17.

Michael Humphreys, Wayne Morris, Adam Warrington lost 14-27.

Brian Martin, Tom Newman-Borrett, John Earl lost 21-23.

B Team

Malcolm Mitchell, Ally McNaughton, Mike Anderson won 25-13.

Martin Prudhoe, Andy Cox, Mick Linnell lost 18-23.

Pete Linnell, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter won 26-13.

Mick Porter, Neil Wright, Dudley Smith won 23-19.

For information on how to take up bowls visit https://www.bowls-league.com/try-bowls/ for a list of clubs and their open days.