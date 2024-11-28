Double delight for Northants bowlers
The A team, the defending champions, made it two wins out of two with a narrow 93-88 (10-4) win against North Cambs at Stamford, while the B team claimed their first win at the third attempt by defeating North Essex 91-68 (12-2) at Peterborough & District.
Results
A Team
Paul Dalliday, Martyn Dolby, Simon Law won 29-21
Stuart Agger, Graham Agger, Peter Brown won 29-17.
Michael Humphreys, Wayne Morris, Adam Warrington lost 14-27.
Brian Martin, Tom Newman-Borrett, John Earl lost 21-23.
B Team
Malcolm Mitchell, Ally McNaughton, Mike Anderson won 25-13.
Martin Prudhoe, Andy Cox, Mick Linnell lost 18-23.
Pete Linnell, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter won 26-13.
Mick Porter, Neil Wright, Dudley Smith won 23-19.
For information on how to take up bowls visit https://www.bowls-league.com/try-bowls/ for a list of clubs and their open days.