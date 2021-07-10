Don’t tell Pike he didn’t actually win, throwers in fine form for Peterborough Nene Valley in National League meeting

John Pike at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Damien Vickers Photography.

Pike finished well clear of the field in the Living Sport 10k at Ferry Meadows. He led from gun to tape, but in accordance with Covid regulations the runners started in groups, with the race winner Keiran White of Hercules Wimbledon AC setting off two and a half minutes after Pike.

White ran the testing 10km course in 36.59, and overtook the entire field with the exception of Pike who clocked 37.10.

Unattached local Miguel Cann finished third in 39.18, while Yaxley Runner Abigail Branson was the leading lady crossing the line in 44:59.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail Branston in action at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Damien Vickers Photography.

Eye’s Wayne Bradley clocked 40:01 for seventh place. Dan Garland (41.06) of Bushfield Joggers was 10th.

The 5km race was won by city-based Dylan Tomaselli of Hunts AC who clocked 16:40 to win by nearly a minute.

Barry Warne of PANVAC finished 10th while evergreen Eric Winstone of Bushfield placed 11th and first over 65 and Eye’s Emma Richmond clocked 23:19, finishing as third lady.

**Peterborough and Nene Valley AC finished third out of five clubs in a National Athletics League fixture at Stevenage.

As is often the case the excellence of the club’s throwers stood out, writes Barry Warne

James Dods and Mindaugas Jurska cemented their placings in the top 20 of the national shot put rankings winning the A and B events with personal best (PB) throws of 15.41 and 15.17m respectively.

Max Hall and Alex Ingham won maximum points in the javelin, with Hall also first in the B discus. Dan Tinkler was runner-up in both the discus and the B hammer, while Simon Achurch threw 40.02m for second place in the A hammer.

Andrea Jenkins and Becki Hall, with throws of 35.04 and 31.17m respectively, collected maximum points in the ladies discus, with Jenkins runner up in the hammer. Lydia Church won the B hammer.

On the track Alex Hampson won the 800m in 1:55.62 and Archie Rainbow was runner up in the B race with a time of 1:58.44. Phil Martin and Alex Gibbs both bagged new 5,000m track PBs. Martin clocked 15:23.87 with Gibb 13 seconds behind him as the pair both finished second in their races.

Angus Bowling was runner up in the pole vault with a height of 3.51m, his second best ever competitive vault.

** Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Jess Varley won the 1,500m in a British Milers Club meeting at Exeter.

The Great Britain Modern Pentathlon international registered a new PB of 4:32.99.

** Peterborough schoolboy Brandon Ballard won the T20 800m at the National Junior Disability Games in Coventry.